OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After winning eight straight games to close out its season a year ago, the Stillwater boys soccer team hasn’t slowed down while extending its unbeaten streak to 16 with a 1-0 Suburban East Conference victory over long-time rival Woodbury on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Stillwater Area High School.
The victory leaves the Ponies (2-0 SEC, 6-0-2) two points behind Mounds View (3-0-0, 4-2-0) in the conference standings.
After a tight first half, Stillwater made some line-up changes in an effort to get more going offensively against the Royals and it paid off. The Ponies outshot Woodbury 12-1 in the second half.
“Tactically we weren’t set up well in the first half,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “We want to play a certain way with what our forwards do, but Woodbury was set up to defend that. We changed personnel of the front group and played with three very technical forwards where we almost played with six midfielders and knocked it around and kept creating goal-scoring chances.”
It eventually paid off with Julian Schwendeman’s goal in the 67th minute on an assist from Dylan Magistad, who headed a long throw-in from Jacob Ralston across the goal. Schwedeman made a nifty move to push the ball past the keeper and into the net for the game-winner.
That has been a productive combination for the Ponies in recent games.
“We went into the second half and addressed a couple of things with the lineup shift up top and it paid a lot of dividends,” Smothers said.
Schwendeman also fired a shot in the second half that hit the cross bar and went straight down, but somehow stayed out of the net.
“We played really well in the second half,” Smothers said.
In addition to the versatility displayed by several players, Smothers was also pleased with the depth that is emerging as the season moves along.
“This particular effort showed the depth of our team,” the coach said. “One of the things we’ve been working on is just finding the right mix of players. It feels like we’re mixing and matching, but (Wednesday) instead of mixing and matching what we have is options depending on teams we’re playing and how we’re playing.”
One of those players was sophomore Blaine Batchelor, who played his first significant varsity minutes after injuries and/or illness kept three of Stillwater’s right backs out of the game.
“He stepped up and did a terrific job playing 65 minutes,” Smothers said. “He almost scored a goal and should have had an assist. We have multiple players who can play these positions and what we want is that competition to bring out the best in them.”
Woodbury 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 0 1 — 1
St — 67:00 — Julian Schwendeman (Dylan Magistad)
Stillwater 3, Roseville 2
At Roseville, Colin Vilme scored two goals to help the Ponies turn back the resilient Raiders in a 3-2 conference victory on Monday, Sept. 13 at Roseville Area High School.
Stillwater controlled play throughout much of the game, but the Raiders were opportunistic while pulling even twice after giving up the lead.
Vilme scored the first of his two goals on an assist from Riley Buxell in the 22nd minute, but Diego Paulin answered for the Raiders (1-1-1, 4-1-1) after a superb individual effort in the 30th minute to tie the game at 1-all.
Vilme again pushed the Ponies in front in the 5th minute on an assist from Sebastian Arco, but Roseville did not go away. Abdiaziz pulled the Raiders even at 2-all with a goal in the 63rd minute.
“We were in control of the game, so I never felt bad about what was happening, but they punished us in a couple of moments,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said.
Senior Julian Schwendeman eventually provided the game-winner for Stillwater in the 72nd minute. Dylan Magistad fielded a long throw-in from Jacob Ralston and flicked the ball to Schwendeman on the far post after the ball was knocked straight down by a Roseville defender.
Stillwater has not lost to the Raiders in at least a decade. In fact, this game marked the first time the Ponies allowed a goal to the Raiders since playing to a 1-all tie in 2012. Since Smothers took over as Stillwater coach in 2013, the Ponies had outscored Roseville by a combined 16-0 prior to this game — with a 6-0-2 record.
“I was never really concerned because the effort was great,” Smothers said. “We just had three moments where we weren’t clued in and they punished us. I was really happy we got the result I thought we deserved.”
Stillwater 1 2 — 3
Roseville 1 1 — 2
St — 22:00 — Colin Vilme (Riley Buxell)
Ros — 30:00 — Diego Paulin
St — 57:00 — Vilme (Sebastian Arco)
Ros — 63:00 — Abdiaziz Isaack (Paulin)
St — 72:00 — Julian Schwendeman (Dylan Magistad)
Stillwater 1, Stevens Point 0
At Oak Park Heights, one day after kicking a field goal and three extra-points for Stillwater football team, senior Connor Parker delivered the game-winner for the Stillwater boys soccer team in a 1-0 nonconference victory over Stevens Point on Saturday, Sept. 11 at SAHS.
Parker scored on an assist from Dylan Magistad after a long throw-in in the 36th minute and the Ponies made it stand up as Brayden Hayes notched the shutout.
This was the second game of a quadrangular co-hosted by Hudson, Wis. The Ponies earned a 2-1 victory over Cedarburg the previous night and most of Stillwater’s starters played just one half against Stevens Point.
“The Saturday games tend to be pretty low-key and there wasn’t much in terms of scoring opportunities,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “We grinded out a win and we did force their keeper to make a couple of saves, but didn’t have nearly the energy that the Friday game had.”
Hudson defeated Cedarburg in the other game on Saturday.
“We grinded out a win and Brayden got a shutout, which was great,” Smothers said. “The hardest part of Saturday is keeping the momentum from the day before.”
Stevens Point 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 1 0 — 1
St — 36:00 — Connor Parker (Dylan Magistad)
Stillwater 2, Cedarburg 1
At Hudson, Wis., after falling behind 1-0, the Ponies scored two unanswered goals to overtake Cedarburg for a 2-1 nonconference victory on Friday, Sept. 1 at Hudson High School.
Cedarburg received a goal from freshman Victor Hoffman in the 12th minute of play. It was the first goal allowed by the Ponies since playing Eastview to a 1-all tie on Aug. 31.
The Ponies answered late in the first half as Mikias Taddess scored on an assist from Dylan Magistad in the 37th minute.
Then in the 74th minute, Liam De Jonge scored the deciding goal with help from Dominic Dobier to provide the final margin.
“We played really well in he game,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “We were in control and creating chances.
“It was a lot of positives to be taken from coming back, but I was just more impressed with how we played. We played well, we played smart, and we played a good team and we played them fast. Getting the result was the reward for how well we played, but I felt comfortable even if it had ended 1-all I would have been pretty satisfied with our results.”
Stillwater has been playing Cedarburg for more than two decades and it’s always seems to provide a productive weekend for the Ponies — regardless of outcome — Smothers suggested.
“It was a really well played game,” Smothers said. “It was fast and competitive. We really enjoy Cedarburg and their style of play. The games are just very competitive without being contentious. It brings out really good soccer on both teams and what I’ve noticed in nine years of doing this is that we get better afterwards. The momentum from that game tends to move us forward quite a bit. There’s no worries because it’s not a conference or section opponent and it’s a team that plays the ball on the ground. The game just moves really well and I think we always pick up a lot of momentum from that.”
Cedarburg is ranked 10th in Wisconsin’s Division 2 state poll.
“It’s a chance for us to go out there and play the way we train,” Smothers said. “I think it benefits both teams quite a bit and it typically launches us forward. We’ve gone 2-0 in that event and still come out of it well. We showed a lot of maturity from our game against Stevens Point and getting a late goal and coming from behind against Cedarburg, those are really good lessons for us to carry forward.”
Cedarburg 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 1 1 — 2
Ced — 12:00 — Victor Hoffman
St — 37:00 — Mikias Taddess (Dylan Magistad)
St — 74:00 — Liam De Jonge (Dominic Dobier)
Ponies play Park to a draw
In a match-up of last year’s Section 4AA championship game, Stillwater and Park played to a scoreless draw in their Suburban East Conference match-up on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at SAHS.
The Ponies also posted a 2-0 nonconference victory at Tartan on Thursday, Sept. 2.
