One of four First-Team All-Suburban East Conference selections for the Ponies, senior Julian Schwendeman was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys soccer team during its postseason awards banquet in November at the JX Events Venue in downtown Stillwater.
Schwendeman, who totaled two goals and six assists this season, was joined by Dylan Magistad, Jacob Ralston and Miki Taddess in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors. Riley Buxell, Malachi Fick, Derek Dopkins, Sebastian Arco and Colin Vilme were named Second Team All-Conference.
The Ponies finished the season with a 15-3-2 record, including 6-2-1 to place fourth in the SEC standings, just two points behind Mounds View (7-2 SEC, 16-5) and one point behind second place East Ridge (6-1-2, 11-2-3) and Woodbury (6-1-2, 12-3-3). Stillwater also captured its second straight section championship, which was the program’s fifth in the last six seasons. The Ponies were defeated by eventual state champion Mounds View 2-1 in the Class AAA state quarterfinals.
Stillwater’s adventurous run to the state tournament included overtime victories over North St. Paul in the quarterfinals and Woodbury in the finals. The Ponies also went to overtime before prevailing in a penalty kick shootout before upending St. Paul Central in the semifinals.
Buxell, who scored three of his six goals in the section tourney, was named to the State All-Tournament Team. He also finished with a team-high eight assists.
Taddess, a junior who totaled a team-high 12 goals to go along with four assists, received the team’s Golden Boot Award.
Malachi Fick received the Varsity Team Award.
“He’s just an incredible kid,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said.
Magistad was voted the team’s Defensive MVP, but was also a key contributor on the attack while racking up seven goals and six assists.
Michael Modean and Vilme each added five goals apiece for the Ponies this season.
Stillwater’s Stephen Reed was voted the Section 4AAA Assistant Coach of the Year.
Also announced at the banquet is that Arco, Dominic Dobier and Rohan Kumaran will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Boys soccer
All-Conference: Julian Schwendeman, Dylan Magistad, Jacob Ralston and Miki Taddess; All-Conference Second Team: Riley Buxell, Malachi Fick, Derek Dopkins, Sebastian Arco and Colin Vilme; State All-Tournament Team: Riley Buxell; Section 4AAA Assistant Coach of the Year: Stephen Reed; Golden Boot Award: Miki Taddess; Varsity Team Award: Malachi Fick; Defensive MVP: Dylan Magistad; Most Valuable Athlete: Julian Schwendeman; Captains elect: Sebastian Arco, Dominic Dobier and Rohan Kumaran.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.