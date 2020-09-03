ROSEVILLE — Matt Folden provided two goals to help the Stillwater boys soccer team to a 4-0 Suburban East Conference victory at Roseville on Thursday, Aug. 27.
It was the season opener for the Ponies (1-0-1 SEC, 1-0-1), who followed with a 2-all tie against Forest Lake on Sept. 1.
“I’ve been pretty pleased,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “The difference between Roseville and Forest Lake was really just finishing our chances.”
The Ponies wasted little time against the Raiders (0-1-1, 0-1-1), with Folden scoring on a throw-in from Peter Leach in the third minute of play.
Gora Gora also scored on a throw-in from Leach in the 30th minute to provide a two-goal advantage for the Ponies.
“We came out against Roseville with really good energy and confidence, which is something that was lacking for the team last year,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said.
Stillwater extended its lead in the 64th minute on a goal from Carson Arco. Folden scored again four minutes later to provide a four-goal cushion.
“In the second half, we were really good,” Smothers said. “We moved the ball really well.”
Derek Dopkins made two saves while playing the first 65 minutes in goal for Stillwater. Jake Huenink finished the game in goal, making one save.
Stillwater 2 2 — 4
Roseville 0 0 — 0
St — 3:00 — Matt Folden (Peter Leach)
St — 30:00 — Gora Gora (Leach)
St — 64:00 — Carson Arco (Gora)
St — 68:00 — Folden (un)
Stillwater 2, Forest Lake 2
At Forest Lake, the Ponies never trailed, but could never shake Forest Lake while settling for a 2-all tie in a conference road game on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Jeff Wacker opened the scoring for Stillwater in the seventh minute, converting a corner kick from Riley Buxell.
Carter Thiesfeld, who has a handful for the Ponies, scored on a penalty shot for Forest Lake midway through the first half to even the score at 1-all.
“That was probably one of the best free kicks I’ve ever seen,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “He’s one of the best three or four players in the state, so that happens, but I liked our attitude afterward. We didn’t concede a shot after he scored that goal.”
The Ponies scored on another corner kick, this one from Buxell to Matt Folden, in the 60th minute to grab a short-lived 2-1 lead. Thiesfeld answered for the Rangers just three minutes later to tie the game.
“We had plenty of chances to increase our lead to two, but we just never did,” Smothers said. “We always expected we were going to score again, but unfortunately it didn’t work out that way. The group stayed positive and created a lot of chances, but we just have to work on finishing.
“Forest Lake definitely played a nice game. They worked really hard and they made a handful of really good hustle and energy plays to nullify our goal-scoring opportunities. We missed some opportunities we should have done better with, but I was happy with how we played.”
Stillwater took 28 shots in the game, compared to just eight for the Rangers. The Ponies were whistled for twice as many fouls, however, and that was a key factor for Forest Lake.
“I’m not disappointed in the effort. I’m disappointed in the result,” Smothers said. “I like the way the team has started and is playing right now.”
Stillwater 1 1 — 2
Forest Lake 1 1 — 2
St — 7:00 — Jeff Wacker (Riley Buxell)
FL — 20:00 — Carter Thiesfeld (penalty shot)
St — 60:00 — Matt Folden (Buxell)
FL — 63:00 — Thiesfeld (un)
