OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Stillwater extended its unbeaten streak this season, but it wasn’t easy while slipping past White Bear Lake 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies (4-0 SEC, 10-0), who are No. 1 in the Class AAA state rankings, notched the game-winner with just two minutes remaining in the second overtime to keep pace with Cretin-Derham Hall (4-0, 10-1) atop the league standings, three points ahead of East Ridge (3-1-0, 7-1-1).

