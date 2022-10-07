OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Liam Moreira delivered two goals to help send Stillwater to a 3-1 Suburban East Conference boys soccer victory over Irondale on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Stillwater Area High School.

The victory keeps Stillwater’s conference title hopes alive as the second-ranked Ponies (7-1 SEC, 14-1) were scheduled to square off against SEC co-leader Cretin-Derham Hall (7-1, 13-2) on Thursday, Oct. 6. The winner would claim the title outright, but Woodbury (6-1-1, 9-1-3) could still earn a share of the crown if the Ponies and Raiders tie and the Royals defeat Mounds View (3-4-1, 5-6-2) in their final regular season contest.

