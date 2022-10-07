OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Liam Moreira delivered two goals to help send Stillwater to a 3-1 Suburban East Conference boys soccer victory over Irondale on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Stillwater Area High School.
The victory keeps Stillwater’s conference title hopes alive as the second-ranked Ponies (7-1 SEC, 14-1) were scheduled to square off against SEC co-leader Cretin-Derham Hall (7-1, 13-2) on Thursday, Oct. 6. The winner would claim the title outright, but Woodbury (6-1-1, 9-1-3) could still earn a share of the crown if the Ponies and Raiders tie and the Royals defeat Mounds View (3-4-1, 5-6-2) in their final regular season contest.
“You celebrate wins in this conference and it puts us back in a tie for first place, but we have to get back to play better in all honesty,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “We didn’t approach the game with the same sense of intensity that I would like and that’s something that makes me a little nervous about (Thursday) night.”
Moreira opened the scoring for Stillwater in the ninth minute on an assist from Dom Dobier.
Irondale answered, however, in the 16th minute with a goal from Anthony Porter.
It was just the fourth goal the Ponies have allowed to a conference opponent this season.
“We always want those back,” Smothers said. “They moved the ball well and exposed the gap. We were just flat all night. We didn’t play with much of a sense of urgency and when they had their moment they took it.
“We responded fine and scored the next two, but we left a lot of goals out there. We didn’t seem as invested in playing well. The effort is always good, but sometimes the energy can be a little flat.”
Moreira’s goal in the 31st minute broke the tie and Blaine Batchelor scored eight minutes into the second half to provide a two-goal cushion for the Ponies.
Irondale 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 2 1 — 3
St — 9:00 — Liam Moreira (Dom Dobier)
Ir — 16:00 — Anthony Porter (NA)
St — 31:00 — Colin Vilme (Moreira)
St — 48:00 — Blaine Batchelor (Moreira)
East Ridge 1, Stillwater 0
At Woodbury, the Ponies were Minnesota’s only Class AAA team without a loss or tie this season, but their 13-game unbeaten streak was snapped in a 1-0 overtime loss on Thursday, Sept. 29 at East Ridge.
The Raptors defended well, even with Stillwater controlling possession throughout much of the game. East Ridge eventually earned a penalty shot in the 72nd minute and Ashton Johnson converted to provide the game’s only goal.
Stillwater entered the game having outscored its conference opponents by a combined 36-2.
“We played well,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “We struggled to create real clear-cut goal scoring opportunities in the second half. The first half we created a number, but just couldn’t finish. We just kept running into defenders and they sat deeper in the second half and we didn’t adjust very well.”
There are conference and section seeding implications at stake, both of which are loaded with strong teams.
“It’s tough not to be disappointed in the results, but if you’re going to have a loss that was the one game it was OK to lose. We know no matter what we are going to have to beat Cretin and now the ramifications of losing that are more significant. It tightens things up everywhere. If we win the (Cretin) game we’re conference champs and if we lose we could drop all the way to the fourth seed (in Section 4AAA). It’s going to be tough.”
The Ponies outshot East Ridge by a more than 2-to-1 margin, but that was expected based on how the Raptors were playing.
“That was the game they wanted to play so we knew we would have more of the ball,” Smothers said. “We didn’t take advantage of the situations we had and they had the one situation and were able to take advantage of it.
“The lesson is how do you deal with other teams setting up to play you specifically and that’s something we haven’t really seen yet. We felt good about the way we played, but clearly didn’t do enough to win the game and that’s the lesson for us as we go into sections.”
Derek Dopkins finished with four saves in goal for the Ponies.
