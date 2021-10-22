OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Stillwater captured the boys soccer program’s 21st section title on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Stillwater Area High School, but this latest title was anything but routine.
The third-seeded Ponies rallied in dramatic fashion to upend fourth-seeded Woodbury 3-2 to claim the Section 4AAA championship at Stillwater Area High School. All three section victories were overtime nail-biters, including a shoot-out victory over St. Paul Central in the semifinals.
Seedings for the Class AAA state tournament will be announced on Saturday, Oct. 23, with the quarterfinals set for various sites for Oct. 26-28. The semifinals and finals will be held Nov. 3-6 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
This will be Stillwater’s 20th state tournament appearance, which is the most of any program in the state. The section title is the fifth for the Ponies in the past six seasons, and it has been an adventure claiming a spot in this year’s inaugural Class AAA state tourney.
Stillwater (15-2-2) squandered a two-goal lead in the section quarterfinals and trailed 3-2 well into the second half before pulling out a 4-3 victory over North St. Paul. Next was a hard-fought draw with St. Paul Central (13-3-1) that ended with a penalty kick shoot-out and the encore was another come-from-behind victory over the Royals (12-3-3).
“Yeah, it’s been tough to say the least,”Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “It’s been fun and every year is different and every team is different.”
The Ponies fell behind early against Woodbury as Scott Hanson converted a penalty kick less than two minutes into the game to provide a 1-0 lead.
“We got caught flat-footed, very much like we’ve conceded a lot of our goals this year,” Smothers said. “We have to figure out a new approach to getting through those first five to eight minutes.”
Stillwater answered in the 32nd minute to pull even at 1-all on a goal from Riley Buxell.
The Ponies faced more adversity after Hanson struck for his second goal of the game in the 62nd minute.
“We can talk about spirit of the boys, but they seem to feel better when they’re behind than when they’re even,” Smother said.
They didn’t leave much breathing room, but Dylan Magistad scored on a bizarre goal with just six minutes remaining in regulation. The sequence started with a tremendous save by the Woodbury keeper on a volley from Dominic Dobier. The ball fell to Magistad, but his attempt into an open net found its way to Julian Schwendeman on the doorstep, which he popped high into the air. The ball hit the cross bar and bounced straight up and came down right in front of the goal were Magistad knocked it in.
“It was a crazy goal,” Smothers said.
Woodbury nearly answered about two minutes later with a one-on-one opportunity from close range that goalkeeper Derek Dopkins guessed right on. The blistering slot trickled past Dopkins, but stayed out of the net.
“We were not going to be able to come back from that again,” Smothers said. “I’m really proud of him. Derek said he shaded him to one side and he came up in a big moment.”
After going scoreless in the first 10-minute overtime period, Dobier seized on the next big moment for the Ponies while knocking on a rebound on a shot by Mikias Taddess in the 94th minute — igniting a wild celebration for Stillwater.
“It started with Sebastian,” Smothers said. “Sebastian muscled him off the ball and made one of the best passes I’ve seen, a 50-yard ball on a rope that split two defenders right to Micki with perfect timing and he was able to run right onto it.”
With a Woodbury defender retreating, Taddess cut to his left and avoided another defender with another move to his left before sending a shot on goal that led to Dobier’s game-winner.
It was an optimal time for Dobier to collect his first-ever varsity goal.
“The keeper made a great save and Dom runs in and taps it in,” Smothers said.
Stillwater won the section despite finishing with a plus-two goal differential in three games.
“They have a terrific resolve,” Smothers said. “There is not any quit in this particular team, but we haven’t seen any quit in the teams we’ve played, either. It’s a reflection of how strong our section is and all these kids want to battle and they think they can go and win a state tournament. It’s great for everything we’ve overcome these three games and the fact that those teams have put us in those positions shows their tenacity as well.”
The coach is happy with the team’s resolve in tight games after falling behind, but would prefer to avoid those situations altogether.
“It’s kind of rare for a Stillwater team, for playing this well, to get behind as many times as we have,” Smothers said. “It’s problematic. It’s a demonstration of our character, but it’s something that has to be fixed.
“It’s been fun. It’s exhilarating, it’s exhausting, it’s frustrating, but we have a great deal of leadership and optimism in the attacking side, but defensively I don’t know what’s going on. We’ve only conceded 16 goals, but it feels like we’ve conceded a lot.”
Unlike a year ago when the state tournament was canceled by the Minnesota State High League due to concerns related to COVID-19, the Ponies savored this title even more because of the opportunity it presents.
“It’s great,” Smothers said. “Honestly, I think you can see the palpable difference in the way everyone is acting right now and when you beat a team how they respond. High school soccer just drags this level of intensity out of kids that just doesn’t exist in club. You could see the dramatic impact it had on the kids play. We beat Park (last year) and they didn’t fall to the ground and spend 30 minutes on the field hugging and crying — it was just sort of the end of a very strange thing.
“This tournament has been about keeping the kids grounded, but also giving them freedom to just be kids and play. One of the things I’ve taken away from these three games is that when the moment is really at it’s biggest, our kids have come through. In all three games, I never felt like we were being outplayed in the critical moments — certainly moments, but we were the aggressive team and we had the belief that we were going to go out and do this.”
Smothers coaches several players from both teams during club season and all should appreciate the opportunity to participate in a game like that.
“I don’t even know that we did more, we just had a bounce or two go our way,” Smothers said. “These are moments those kids are going to remember the rest of their lives because of the way the game was played.”
Woodbury 1 1 0 0 — 2
Stillwater 1 1 0 1 — 3
Wo — 2:00 — Scott Hanson (penalty kick)
St — 32:00 — Riley Buxell (Dylan Magistad)
Wo — 62:00 — Hanson
St — 74:00 — Magistad (Julian Schwendeman)
St — 94:00 — Dominic Dobier (Mikias Taddess)
Stillwater 2, SP Central 1
At St. Paul, with no decision after 100 minutes of spirited play, the Ponies connected on all five attempts during a penalty kick shoot-out to advance with a Section 4AAA semifinal victory over the Minutemen on Saturday, Oct. 16 at St. Paul Central High School.
Stillwater gained the upper hand after goalkeeper Derek Dopkins stopped Central’s third attempt in the shoot-out. Jacob Ralston sealed the victory while drilling the team’s fifth straight penalty kick.
Julian Schwendeman, Dylan Magistad, Blaine Batchelor and Ilya Lalich also made their kicks for the Ponies.
“Nobody likes these things, but we prepared for it,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “I hear people say it’s not a fair way to end the game. It is fair, it’s just hard. You can’t keep playing because after a while it just becomes who has the next seven players who are good and that’s not a real reflection of the game, either. It is a tough way to look at finishing a season, but it just comes down to execution and being calm, considering how energetic the game was up to that point. There was a lot on the line and Central and Stillwater are two top-10 teams. To make five goals was really great.”
The Minutemen opened the scoring in the 13th minute, despite Stillwater playing well early on.
“We created a number of opportunities in the first 10 minutes, that’s why the goal they scored was such a gut punch,” Smothers said. “We’ve got to sort out conceding early goals. That’s the fourth goal we’ve conceded in the first 13 minutes this season, but after they scored, we continued to put pressure on them.”
Magistad scored in the 22nd minute on a crossing pass from Batchelor to tie things up at 1-all and that’s where it stayed.
“Both teams really tried, but it was difficult,” Smothers said. “There was really good individual defending by both teams.
“I won’t say we were the better team, but we did a good job of keeping them out of the real dangerous areas. They did have a couple shots they pulled wide that I’m sure they wish they had done better with, but we kept a dangerous team in front of us.”
Central was ninth in the final Class AAA state rankings.
“They are definitely the best team we’ve played this season outside of Mounds View,” Smothers said. “They’re a top team and it was a really big win for us to be able to do that.
“Central went at us when it was 1-1 and in overtime, but we didn’t back down. That’s what this group does really well, they see the moment and they just go.”
Stillwater 1 0 0 0 — 2
St. Paul Central 1 0 0 0 — 1
Stillwater wins shoot-out 5-4
SPC — 13:00 — NA
St — 22:00 — Dylan Magistad (Blaine Batchelor)
