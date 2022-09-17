WOODBURY — The Royals challenged Stillwater in different ways, but the No. 2-ranked Ponies were up to the task while pulling away for a 3-1 Suburban East Conference boys soccer victory on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Woodbury High School.

Miki Taddess supplied two goals to help the Ponies (3-0 SEC, 9-0) turn back fourth-ranked Woodbury (1-1-1 SEC, 3-1-2) in a game with conference and section ramifications. But beyond that, Stillwater coach Jake Smothers was especially pleased with how the Ponies responded to the challenges Woodbury presented.

