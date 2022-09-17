WOODBURY — The Royals challenged Stillwater in different ways, but the No. 2-ranked Ponies were up to the task while pulling away for a 3-1 Suburban East Conference boys soccer victory on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Woodbury High School.
Miki Taddess supplied two goals to help the Ponies (3-0 SEC, 9-0) turn back fourth-ranked Woodbury (1-1-1 SEC, 3-1-2) in a game with conference and section ramifications. But beyond that, Stillwater coach Jake Smothers was especially pleased with how the Ponies responded to the challenges Woodbury presented.
“I think it’s a double win for a couple reasons,” the coach said. “First is that it’s a section win and a conference win so it puts us in a good position for conference and section, but I think more importantly for us is that we had to do things differently than we were used to and we were able to do that. Tonight, we had to defend and these guys did it.
“(The Royals) were the best organized team we’ve played and probably the best overall team we’ve played so far.”
Taddess scored his first goal in the 18th minute on an assist from Dom Dobier. It was a big boost because the Ponies had largely been outplayed to that point.
“It was a little bit against the run of play,” Smothers said. “Woodbury came out with a lot of energy and they were also in a formation that posed a lot of problems for us. The first 18 minutes or so they were the better team and were on our side of the field for a lot of it.”
The goal started with a booming goal kick from Landon Huber, who slotted it to Taddess for the goal and 1-0 lead.
“We started to settle in and play better at that point,” Smothers said.
Elijah Fearing answered for the Royals about six minutes later on a free kick, poking in the ball from close range to even the score at 1-all. It was the first goal Stillwater has allowed after recording five straight shutouts.
“Outside of that, the only thing we conceded were long throws and set pieces,” Smothers said.
Liam Moreira notched his team-leading 13th goal of the season on an assist from Ilya Lalich in the 32nd minute for a 2-1 lead. Taddess struck again just a few minutes into the second half to provide some breathing room.
Stillwater created other chances as well, but misfired on a penalty kick and also hit the crossbar three times.
“It was a different game for us,” Smothers said. “We’ve been able to run around, but Woodbury certainly makes us look at things differently.
“Going into the game it was whether we could be as good as we have been against a team like Woodbury, who has beaten St. Paul Central and East Ridge, and the takeaway is that we are. We have some things to work on, but we had a nice balance to our game tonight. I just told the boys that this was the first real test in a while and we had a little bit of a test early, but we came through it.”
Huber finished with eight saves for the Ponies.
“He had some shots to save, but most were from distance,” Smothers said.
The Ponies join Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0, 8-1) as the only remaining unbeaten teams in the SEC, a conference that boasts four teams ranked among the state’s top 10.
Stillwater 2 1 — 3
Woodbury 1 0 — 1
St — 18:00 — Miki Taddess (Dom Dobier)
Wo — 24:00 — Elijah Fearing (NA)
St — 32:00 — Liam Moreira (Ilya Lalich)
St — 42:00 — Taddess (Moriera)
Stillwater 6, Roseville 0
At Oak Park Heights, playing their fourth game in just six days, the Ponies were remarkably sharp while dispatching Roseville 6-0 in a conference game on Monday, Sept. 12 at Stillwater Area High School.
Six different players collected at least one point for the Ponies, who built a 2-0 halftime lead on goals by Liam Moreira and Blaine Batchelor.
Stillwater tacked on four goals during a 12-minute stretch in the second half to pull away. Dom Dobier scored in the 58th minute and that started a run that included goals by Colin Vilme and Moreira before Michael Modean added another tally with 10 minutes remaining.
“It was one of the better games I’ve seen us play — the best I’ve seen a Stillwater team move the ball on the ground ever,” said Ponies coach Jake Smothers, who has led three teams to the state finals. “We just kept attacking and kept scoring. We didn’t waste a ton of shots.”
Roseville 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 2 4 — 6
St — 16:00 — Liam Moreira (Miki Taddess)
St — 24:00 — Blaine Batchelor (unassisted)
St — 58:00 — Dom Dombier (Colin Vilme)
St — 62:00 — Vilme (Batchelor)
St — 66:00 — Moreira (penalty kick)
St — 70:00 — Michael Modean (Batchelor)
Stillwater 8, Hartford 0
At Cedarburg, Wis., in Game 2 of their biennial road trip to suburban Milwaukee, the Ponies exploded for five goals during a 10-minute stretch in the first half and cruised to a 6-0 nonconference victory over Hartford on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Cedarburg High School.
After playing Cedarburg one night earlier, Ponies coach Jake Smothers planned to get more players involved in this game and the starters removed any drama with that first-half outburst. Three of those first-half goals came from Colin Vilme, who finished with four in all.
Liam Moreira and Miki Taddess also scored a goal each in the first half.
“The goals were nice goals and it was nice to see the younger kids get out there and play as much as they did and compete well,” Smothers said. “The first 10 minutes it was relatively competitive and they were running at us, but once the first one went in the pressure was off.”
Blaine Batchelor and Hadden Podlucky added a goal each in the second half for Stillwater.
Brayden Hayes finished with two saves to earn the shutout.
Stillwater 5 3 — 8
Hartford 0 0 — 0
St — 10:00 — Liam Moreira (Miki Taddess)
St — 12:00 — Colin Vilme (Moreira)
St — 14:00 — Vilme (Ilya Lalich)
St — 16:00 — Taddess (Vilme)
St — 18:00 — Vilme (Ethan Ekblad)
St — 65:00 — Blaine Batchelor (unassisted)
St — 69:00 — Vilme (Batchelor)
St — 73:00 — Hadden Podlucky (James Guzman)
Stillwater 3, Cedarburg 0
At Cedarburg, Wis., following a scoreless opening half, the Ponies wasted little time after the intermission with two goals in the first several minutes to overtake Cedarburg 3-0 in a nonconference game on Friday, Sept. 9 at Cedarburg High School.
Liam Moreira sparked Stillwater in the second half with a quick goal on an assist from Garin Warner. Moreira returned the favor while assisting on a goal from Warner for a 2-0 lead just six minutes into the second half.
Sam Marshall extended Stillwater’s lead to 3-0 midway through the second half.
“They didn’t take a shot in the first half, but we couldn’t beat them one-on-one,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “We were moving it around them, but when it came time to finish, their recovery was terrific.”
Derek Dopkins notched the shutout in goal for the Ponies.
“They had a couple chances to score, but hit a couple balls wide,” Smothers said. “It was a good game overall. We played well and didn’t give Cedarburg much breathing room.”
Stillwater 0 3 — 3
Cedarburg 0 0 — 0
St — 41:00 — Liam Moreira (Garin Warner)
St — 46:00 — Warner (Moreira)
St — 61:00 — Sam Marshall (Moreira)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.