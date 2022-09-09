COTTAGE GROVE — After cruising through four nonconference games to start the season, the Stillwater boys soccer team dispatched the Wolfpack 9-0 in its Suburban East Conference opener on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Park High School.

The Ponies (1-0 SEC, 5-0), who are ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, received two goals apiece from Miki Taddess, Liam Moriera and Sam Marshall on the way to posting the team’s third shutout in five games.

