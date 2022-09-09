COTTAGE GROVE — After cruising through four nonconference games to start the season, the Stillwater boys soccer team dispatched the Wolfpack 9-0 in its Suburban East Conference opener on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Park High School.
The Ponies (1-0 SEC, 5-0), who are ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, received two goals apiece from Miki Taddess, Liam Moriera and Sam Marshall on the way to posting the team’s third shutout in five games.
Colin Vilme and Sam Marshall joined Taddess and Moriera with goals in the first half as the Ponies built a 4-0 lead. Taddess started the scoring less than two minutes into the game, but the play was back and forth until Moriera scored in the 22nd minute for a two-goal cushion.
“We created a ton of goal-scoring opportunities, but their keeper was making a ton of saves and they created a couple pretty good shots,” Ponies coach Jakes Smothers said. “Getting off to a really good start was significant for us. We didn’t sustain it and Park (0-1-0, 1-2-1) created some chances.
Moriera found the back of the net again four minutes into the second half and Taddess also struck again as the Ponies cruised from there.
Even with the reserves, Stillwater continued applying pressure. Blaine Batchelor scored on a corner kick before Marshall and Michael Modean also chipped in with goals to complete the scoring.
“We wanted to make sure this wasn’t a throw-away moment,” Smothers said. “We have a very good team and the guys out there were battling to see how they fit in when these games get tight. It’s open competition for some spots that are not about a 9-0 game, but when you’re playing Woodbury in a week and have to move a center back up to forward. Even though the game got a little sideways, we focused a lot on that.”
Landon Huber finished with three saves for the Ponies, including a penalty kick to preserve the shutout.
This game was the start of a busy stretch for the Ponies, who are scheduled to face Cedarburg and Hartford Union in Wisconsin on Sept. 9-10 before facing Roseville on Monday, Sept. 12 and Woodbury on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
“We think we have a team here that is capable of doing some things,” Smothers said.
Stillwater 4 5 — 9
Park 0 0 — 0
St — 2:00 — Miki Taddess (Liam Moriera)
St — 22:00 — Moriera (Colin Vilme)
St — 31:00 — Vilme (unassisted)
St — 34:00 — Sam Marshall (Aidan Primeau)
St — 44:00 — Moriera (Blaine Batchelor)
St — 56:00 — Taddess (Moriera)
St — 64:00 — Batchelor (unassisted)
St — 70:00 — Marshall (Primeau)
St — 73:00 — Michael Modean (James Guzman)
Stillwater 6, Tartan 0
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies continued with their strong play in the attacking end while surging to a 6-0 nonconference victory over Tartan (0-4) on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Stillwater Area High School.
Liam Moriera contributed in a big way while racking up two goals and adding three assists for Stillwater.
Ilya Lalich set up the first goal for Moriera midway through the first half. Dom Dobier and Aidan Primeau also scored in the first half as Stillwater built a 3-0 halftime lead.
“There was a lot of energy and both teams were competitive, but we just couldn’t fashion a clear-cut chance until Ilya spotted up Liam and he headed it home,” Ponies coach Jakes Smothers said.
Moriera also assisted on goals by Blaine Batchelor and Miki Taddess in the second half, sandwiched around his second goal in the 55th minute.
“Our ability to go forward is something we’re working on quite a bit,” Smothers said. “We’re trying to create some balance in the play behind it and working really hard to find different ways to score goals. When we come up against better teams we need better ways to create scoring opportunities even if our top player is doubled teamed or marked.”
Brayden Hayes required just two saves to earn the shutout.
“It was a nice night and it was competitive,” Smothers said. “Tartan has a good group of players.
“We have lofty goals, but our big focus right now is the little things and making sure we’re doing the little things right and trying to maintain a high level of competitiveness within our own group. We’re pretty excited about what this team is going to be able to do in these big games coming up.”
Tartan 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 3 3 — 6
St — 20:00 — Liam Moriera (Ilya Lalich)
St — 27:00 — Dom Dobier (Moriera)
St — 35:00 — Aidan Primeau (Sebastian Arco)
St — 45:00 — Blaine Batchelor (Moriera)
St — 55:00 — Moriera (Miki Taddess)
St — 60:00 — Taddess (Moriera)
