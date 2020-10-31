OAK PARK HEIGHTS — There is very little that has felt normal about this fall season, but the Stillwater boys soccer team returned to a familiar place while capturing the program’s 20th section championship on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Stillwater Area High School.
The second-seeded Ponies held off upstart Park 1-0 in the Section 4AA finals, earning the program its fourth title in the past five seasons.
It was the eighth straight victory this season for the Ponies (10-2-2), who stopped an impressive postseason run for the eighth-seeded Wolfpack (4-10-0).
Park upset top-seeded East Ridge in the section quarterfinals and followed with a victory over White Bear Lake in the semifinals. The Wolfpack was playing its best soccer down the stretch after losing six games by a score of 1-0 during the regular season and there was spirited crowd support in the bleachers behind them.
“It was a great event and a great final,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “Park deserves a lot of credit for the way they played together and how they played to get where they were.”
Stillwater has won 14 section championships since Park’s last title in 1994, but the Ponies were not overlooking this opportunity after placing sixth in the conference and finishing with a 7-7-4 record a year ago.
“It’s our fourth in five years, but it’s a completely different group of kids,” Smothers said. “This group doesn’t look like any one of those teams. These kids work really hard. They just grew in confidence every week and from game to game.”
The game’s only goal came in the 38th minute while the Ponies were outnumbered, but not overmatched in their push towards the net. Riley Buxell took a pass from Gora Gora and slid the ball into an open net for the game-winner.
It was the only goal allowed by Park goalkeeper Max Neitz, who made 11 saves in a rare start in place of injured senior Jakob Leonard.
“I thought we left a lot out there,” Smothers said. “The first time we played them we carved them open, but in this one it seemed like we were trying to force things in. The goalie change maybe threw us and changed our thinking that now we don’t have to go around this guy, but to that kid’s credit he didn’t make one mistake. I thought we were the better team throughout the game. I felt really good about that.”
Neitz played well, making several outstanding saves — including three straight attempts from Stillwater during a scramble within eight yards of the net during the second half.
“I was very happy with a lot of the way we played,” Smothers said. “It was a section final and it had that feel to it. We played more to not make mistakes than we did to create chances.
“That goal in the first half I think changed everything we were doing and that showed in the moment. They only took two shots in the second half and neither were on target.”
Stillwater held a 26-4 advantage in shots. Jake Huenink finished with just one save while earning the team’s seventh shutout of the season.
Park’s best chance to score came on a free kick during the first half, one of the few the Ponies have allowed in recent games.
“That free kick was the best chance we had given another team since the first Woodbury game,” Smothers said. “(Semifinal opponent) North had one shot that was close. They had one free kick early in the game and that was it.
“That was a goal we would have given up last year and we didn’t this year. The maturity of the group was really on full display handling that moment and recovering from it and continuing to put pressure on Park. It was great.”
The Ponies outscored their opponents by a combined 24-3 during their eight-game winning streak to close out the season. That confidence was perhaps the biggest change after the team started 2-2-2 through six games, which including back-to-back losses against East Ridge and Woodbury.
“We can always get into games thinking we can win this — and there’s a difference between that and thinking we’re going to win this game,” Smothers said. “With 10 to 15 minutes left (against Park), we were still pushing to get two. We weren’t holding back. We had all the momentum and all they wanted to do was score another goal, which I thought was great.”
The rough stretch midway through the season was a turning point for the Ponies, who started the winning streak with a 2-1 victory over Park on Sept. 22.
“You came out of that Woodbury week and we had a choice to make on our season,” Smothers said. “Are we going to push forward and reset how we view ourselves in these games and these moments or just let them happen? The group just got more and more chances and we started taking ours and by the time we were done I don’t think the kids ever thought they were going to lose a game.”
Finding that confidence was a struggle for the team a year ago. Smothers was pleased it arrived in time to make for a memorable season.
“It is a huge testament to their character, to be honest,” Smothers said. “They maybe lost that edge, but these kids who came back — and a lot of the seniors their only varsity experience was last year — for them to come back and for them to want to cement themselves within Stillwater soccer was great.
“We’re conference champs and we’re section champs,” Smothers said. “It was a great season and I just appreciate the efforts everybody put in to make it happen — and the kids, too.”
The MSHSL canceled state tournaments for fall sports due to COVID-19, but Smothers felt good about everything that came together for the team, even in a slightly shorter season.
“I feel great about it, the kids feel great about it,” Smothers said. “It doesn’t feel like a fractured season. We played five less games and some of those games would have been great, but we played the games that mattered. They won two trophies, the two that were available to them. It would have been great to be in the state tournament again, but for them, I think it’s a great way to cap their season. I don’t think there’s any regrets from them or woulda, coulda, shouldas.”
There was a considerable push to provide a state tournament opportunity outside of the MSHSL season, but those efforts eventually fizzled out. Smothers was in favor of an unaffiliated state tournament, but also not too disappointed when learning it was not going to happen.
“We weren’t pushing for something because we wanted or needed more, but pursuing an opportunity to give them more,” Smothers said. “The kids are truly satisfied with what they were able to accomplish this year.
“When it didn’t, I wasn’t sad or frustrated. This was a perfect way for us to end our season and we’ll go from there. Usually you have one team that gets to get on the bus at the end of the year and they won the last game and this year you had eight teams leave their stadiums as champs. I hate the participation trophy aspect of it, but that’s a big deal and sometimes the state tournament can be a frustrating moment as well. I know what happened to us in 2017 (when finishing second) and it’s hard to find the positives in that. The state tournament is great, but it should not be the way with which we reflect back on our season.”
Considering the number of programs and sports that have lost games or been shut down for stretches this season, the coach was happy with how everything played out.
“It was a terrific year,” Smothers said. “I would say the school, and (Activities Director) Ricky (Michel) specifically, went out of their way to ensure that our programs were set up for success and their preparation in ensuring we were following those protocols and what we were permitted to do helped set the tone. I’m proud of the boys and their families for how they approached all of this.”
Park 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 1 0 — 1
St — 38:00 — Riley Buxell (Gora Gora)
Shots — Par: 4; St: 26.
Corner kicks — Par: 3; St: 8.
Fouls — Par: 10; St: 12.
Goalie saves — Par: Max Neitz 11; St: Jake Huenink 1.
