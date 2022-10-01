OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Rather than living in the past, the Stillwater boys soccer team continued its forward focus while cruising to a 5-0 Suburban East Conference victory over Mounds View on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Mustangs turned back the Ponies in overtime in the state quarterfinals on the way to the championship a year ago, but Stillwater (6-0 SEC, 13-0) remained focused on this year’s outcome and it paid off with a convincing victory to take over sole possession of first place in the SEC standings following Cretin-Derham Hall’s (5-1, 11-2) loss to Woodbury (4-1-1, 6-1-3).

