EDINA — No stranger to comeback victories in the postseason, Stillwater was unable to complete the task while falling to fourth-seeded Mounds View 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA boys soccer state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Kuhlman Field.
The Ponies, who trailed in all three of their section tournament games — winning two in overtime and another in a penalty kick shootout — created plenty of chances in the second half against Mounds View, but was denied each time.
“The opportunities were there, but for whatever reason tonight we didn’t finish the chances like we had the last three games,” Stillwater coach Jake Smothers said.
The Ponies (15-3-2) defeated Mounds View 1-0 during Suburban East Conference play earlier this season, but knew they were facing a tall order in Round 2. The Mustangs (14-5-0) advance to face unseeded Rochester Mayo in the semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The Spartans knocked out top-seeded Minneapolis Southwest in a penalty kick shootout in the quarterfinals.
“This game was interesting for us because we lost 1-0 to them earlier this year so we had a little bit of unfinished business that we felt we needed to take care of and we knew it was going to be a battle,” Mounds View coach Joe Warren said. “Jake has put together an amazing team and they are there to battle. We knew it was going to be a battle and we were ready for it.”
Playing in cool and windy conditions, the Ponies had the wind at their back in the first half and struck first in the 12th minute. Senior Dominic Dobier knocked in a rebound after a free kick from Dylan Magistad to provide a 1-0 lead.
Mounds View answered in the 25th minute on a goal from Sam Hoyt that slipped past Ponies goalkeeper Derek Dopkins.
“It was huge,” Warren said. “I mean, it would have been totally different if it’s 1-0 we’re down at halftime. So that tying goal was, just in terms of momentum and for our psyche, it was huge for us. Stillwater came at us and we knew we were going to have to weather a storm. Unfortunately we went down one, but our guys are so resilient and persevered and did what it took to come with one.”
Smothers said the wind was a non-factor because both teams possess the ball so well.
“The wind can add a mental component as well, but because Mounds View plays so contained their passes are mostly on the ground,” Smothers said. “We’re a different team this year so we have to play on the ground as much as possible. The wind wasn’t as significant a factor as it was against North St. Paul where five of the six goals were scored with the wind. In this instance, it wasn’t as big a factor as maybe it could have been against a different opponent.”
The wind did contribute to a corner kick that led to the go-ahead goal for Mounds View in the 68th minute. Stillwater cleared the ball to the sideline after some pressure from the Mustangs, but the wind helped turn a potential throw-in into a corner kick after the ball sailed into the corner.
The corner kick led to a bit of a scramble after Dopkins came out of the net. A defender struck a clearing attempt solidly, but it deflected off another Stillwater player and into the net for an own goal.
“It was a (crappy) own goal,” Smothers said. “I’ve seen them and a lot of the time they’re mis-kicks or deflections, but our players were doing the right thing and it just hit the wrong angle. It was unfortunate that we conceded that way. It was just a really unlucky goal.”
But he also credited Mounds View for creating the opportunity to begin with.
“It’s luck, but it’s forced luck,” Smothers said. “They were working hard in that area and forcing us to where we didn’t get to pick and choose what we wanted to do in that moment and it forced a bad bounce.”
“We just needed to make sure we apply the pressure,” Warren said. “It ended up being an own goal, but it was because of a lot of good pressure from our guys and a lot in the box that made it happen.”
With a penchant for dramatic comebacks, Stillwater was undeterred while creating several strong scoring chances the rest of the way.
“We were trying to skip a level at times,” Smothers said. “They way Mounds View plays, they have seven attackers and that’s what they play with so any time we won the ball we tried to be very direct with the first pass. In the second half we were better at that and it was with the wind in our face.”
Riley Buxell, Dylan Magistad and Mikias Taddess were each dangerous down the stretch, but Stillwater was unable to pull even.
“We just didn’t finish,” Smothers said. “We were gathered as coaches with eight minutes to go and we made the decision to not change the lineup. We didn’t change the formation because we were winning everything at that point. We just needed the ball to go in the back of the net, but it just didn’t happen for us.”
Dopkins finished with six saves, compared to four stops for Mounds View’s Nick Stenlund.
Stillwater created some anxious moments for the Mustangs, but not all of those opportunities reached Stenlund. The Ponies continued getting stronger as the game went along.
“People will focus on the own goal, but it wasn’t the decider,” Smothers said. “It was us not being able to finish the chances we could have.
“I was blown away by our performance. We gave them a game plan and they executed our game plan. With 15 minutes to go we are always on the front foot and we wanted to keep them reserved for that and they created 10 to 12 goal scoring opportunities in the last 20 minutes, which is a lot if you’re playing a team like Mounds View. That’s just the game sometimes. It’s such a game of inches and your opportunities are so limited and so frantic, that’s why the kids love playing it so much.”
This was Stillwater’s fourth trip to state in the last five seasons a state tournament has been held. The Ponies advanced to the state finals in each of their last three, which ended with championships in 2017 and 2019, but Smothers was effusive in his praise for this year’s squad.
Stillwater graduated 16 seniors from last year’s team, including nine that played significant roles in a section championship victory over Park. Magistad and Riley Buxell were the only non-seniors playing significant minutes a year ago, with limited minutes for Dominic Dobier and Sebastian Arco on a team that was denied an opportunity to compete at state when the tournament was canceled by the Minnesota State High School League due to COVID-19.
“It was a very successful season,” Smothers said. “I couldn’t be prouder. A lot of kids had to step up and I thought Julian (Schwendemann) and Malachi (Fick) played the best games I’ve seen them play in their careers.
“This game was played with four seniors for most of it, five at the end. There is a lot of sadness and emotions, but I told them they’re only going to remember how much fun they had playing the game and that should bring them some joy. Maybe not right now, but they will remember this game quite positively and they will enjoy that they were a part of it. The focus for us is that we just didn’t get the goals that we’ve been getting in the past. It was not for lack of trying. We created those chances, they just didn’t go in this time.”
Stillwater 1 0 — 1
Mounds View 1 1 — 2
St — 12:00 — Dominic Dobier (Dylan Magistad)
MV — 25:00 — Sam Hoyt
MV — 68:00 — Own goal
Goalie saves — St: Derek Dopkins 6; MV: Nick Stenlund 4.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.