After racking up a team-high 24 goals and 19 assists, senior Liam Moreira was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys soccer team. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

One of six Ponies to receive All-Suburban East Conference honors, Liam Moreira was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys soccer team.

The senior racked up a team-high 24 goals and 19 assists while helping the Ponies to a 17-2 record, including 8-1 to win the conference title for the fifth time in seven seasons. Stillwater was stopped by eventual state runner-up Woodbury 1-0 in the Section 4AAA finals.

