One of six Ponies to receive All-Suburban East Conference honors, Liam Moreira was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys soccer team.
The senior racked up a team-high 24 goals and 19 assists while helping the Ponies to a 17-2 record, including 8-1 to win the conference title for the fifth time in seven seasons. Stillwater was stopped by eventual state runner-up Woodbury 1-0 in the Section 4AAA finals.
The Ponies outscored their opponents by a combined 83-11 this season, which included a 42-5 scoring advantage in conference games. Defensively, Stillwater posted nine shutouts.
Moreira was joined by Miki Taddess, who finished with 23 goals and seven assists, Blaine Batchelor, Colin Vilme, Dominic Dobier and Sebastian Arco in earning All-SEC honors. Derek Dopkins, Garin Warner and Ethan Ekblad each received Second-Team All-Conference honors.
Moreira and Taddess were each named to the All-State First Team by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association and landed spots on the Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team.
Moreira was also a finalist for Class AAA Minnesota Mr. Soccer and the Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year, honors that went to Asher Ozuzu of Eastview.
Stillwater coach Jake Smothers, who has compiled a 135-30-24 record with six conference championships and five section titles in 10 seasons — including state championships in 2016 and 2018 — was named the Section 4AAA Coach of the Year and the Class AAA State Coach of the Year this season.
Moreira and Taddess each received the Golden Boot Award for the Ponies while Warner took home the Varsity Team Award. Ekblad was chosen the team’s Defensive MVP.
Also announced at the team’s postseason awards banquet is that Batchelor, Ilya Lalich and Vilme will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Vilme ranked among team leaders with 13 goals and nine assists while Batchelor collected six goals and seven assists.
Boys soccer
All-Conference: Liam Moreira, Miki Taddess, Blaine Batchelor, Colin Vilme, Dominic Dobier and Sebastian Arco; All-Conference Second Team: Derek Dopkins, Garin Warner and Ethan Ekblad; MSHSSCA All-State First Team: Liam Moreira and Miki Taddess; Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team: Liam Moreira and Miki Taddess; Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year Finalist: Liam Moreira; Class AAA Minnesota Mr. Soccer finalist: Liam Moreira; Section 4AAA Coach of the Year: Jake Smothers; Class AAA State Coach of the Year: Jake Smothers; Golden Boot Award: Liam Moreira and Miki Taddess; Varsity Team Award: Garin Warner; Defensive MVP: Ethan Ekblad; Most Valuable Athlete: Liam Moreira; Captains elect: Blaine Batchelor, Ilya Lalich and Colin Vilme.
