OAK PARK HEIGHTS — On the heels of its only two losses of the season, Stillwater found the winning column again with a 2-1 Suburban East Conference boys soccer victory over Park on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was an important victory for the Ponies (3-2-2), who stand fifth in the SEC standings with just two games remaining. Just four points separates Stillwater and league-leading East Ridge (5-2-0), with Cretin-Derham Hall (4-1-2), Roseville (4-2-1) and Woodbury (4-2-1) not far off the pace.
The Ponies played well against Park, but still found themselves trailing in the first minute of play. It was an auspicious start as Stillwater worked on defending set pieces after recent losses to East Ridge and Woodbury.
But the Ponies recovered and created chances in the first half, despite having nothing to show for it thanks to strong play from the Park goalkeeper, who made 12 saves before halftime.
“We played very well in the first half and created a ton of opportunities,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “Their goalie is probably the best in the conference.
“We went into halftime and I told the players we’re playing well, we just have to increase our energy a bit for things to improve. It was, you’ve got them on their heels, can you push them over.”
Stillwater evened the score less than three minutes into the second half as Gora Gora scored on a penalty kick. Just five minutes later, Gora found the back of the net again on a crossing pass from John Wacker to provide a 2-1 lead.
The Ponies allowed three free kicks in the last five minutes of play, but were able to hold on for a much-needed victory.
Stillwater leads all SEC teams with 19 goals scored this season, but only Forest Lake (20) and Irondale (16) have allowed more goals than the Ponies (11).
“The kids keep playing and keep scoring goals and we’re diverse in our attack, but we have to keep a clean sheet,” Smothers said. “We’ve conceded far too many goals, but these kids are working really hard and it’s been impressive to watch. We need confidence building for them.”
Park 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 0 2 — 2
Par — 1:00 — NA
St — 43:00 — Gora Gora (penalty kick)
St — 48:00 — Gora (John Wacker)
Woodbury 4, Stillwater 1
At Woodbury, an early spark wasn’t enough to carry the Ponies against ninth-ranked Woodbury, which responded with four unanswered goals for a 4-1 conference triumph on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Carson Arco scored on a through ball from his brother, Sebastian Arco, in the second minute of play, but the Royals answered with three straight goals before halftime to seize a 3-1 advantage.
“We came out with the right energy and attacked them like I thought we could, but we couldn’t capitalize on that momentum,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said.
Devin Padelford scored on a penalty kick in the 15 minute and Scott Hanson struck two minutes later to provide a 2-1 lead for the Royals (4-2-1). Joseph Haile padded the lead in the 24th minute to cap a stretch of three goals in less than minutes for Woodbury.
The Royals expanded their lead with Xander Anderson’s goal in the 55th minute.
“We definitely did not want to go through our Woodbury week losing both games,” said Smothers, including the team’s 3-2 earlier loss against East Ridge. “It was just a game we needed to be better in, but I was happy with the way we finished the game.”
Stillwater 1 0 — 1
Woodbury 3 1 — 4
St — 2:00 — Carson Arco (Sebastian Arco)
Wo — 15:00 — Devin Padelford (penalty kick)
Wo — 17:00 — Scott Hanson
Wo — 24:00 — Joseph Haile
Wo — 55:00 — Xander Anderson
