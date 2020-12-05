A two-time all-conference performer, senior midfielder Matt Folden was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys soccer team.
Folden scored six goals and finished with three assists while helping the Ponies to a 10-2-2 season, including 7-2-2 to win the Suburban East Conference championship. The Ponies also outscored their three opponents by a combined 11-1 to capture their fourth Section 4AA title in the past five years.
Folden was joined by seniors Gora Gora, Peter Leach and Carson Arco in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors. Junior Riley Buxell and seniors John Wacker, Jeff Wacker Jake Huenink and Brady Schmeichen each received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Gora, who led the Ponies with 13 goals and a team-high five assists, was named to the All-State First Team by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association and the Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team. Gora was also a finalist for the Pioneer Press All-East Metro Player of the Year Award.
Leach, a defender who finished with one goal and two assists, named to the MSHSSCA All-State Second Team. He also garnered the team’s Defensive MVP Award.
Huenink, who allowed just one goal in eight games since taking over the goalkeeping duties midway through the season, received the Varsity Team Award.
The Ponies also announced that Dylan Magistad, Buxell and Julian Schwendelman will serve as captains for next year’s squad.
Boys soccer
All-Conference: Gora Gora, Peter Leach, Matt Folden and Carson Arco; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Riley Buxell, Jeff Wacker, John Wacker, Jake Huenink and Brady Schmeichen; MSHSSCA All-State First Team: Gora Gora; MSHSSCA All-State Second Team: Peter Leach; Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team: Gora Gora; Pioneer Press All-East Metro Player of the Year Finalist: Gora Gora; Varsity Team Award: Jake Huenink; Defensive MVP: Peter Leach; Most Valuable Athlete: Matt Folden; Captains elect: Dylan Magistad, Riley Buxell and Julian Schwendelman.
