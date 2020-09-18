OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Unable to build on an early advantage against one of its biggest rivals, the Stillwater boys soccer team dropped a 3-2 decision against East View in a Suburban East Conference game on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies struck first in the 15th minute as Jeff Wacker scored on an assist from Matt Folden. East Ridge answered, however, as Michael Lundquist scored in the 18th minute to tie the game and Oscar Lagravere found the net in the 21st minute to provide a 2-1 lead.
“We gave them two easy goals and it changed the whole landscape of the game,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said.
Stillwater eventually evened the score midway through the second half on a goal by Gora Gora, but the Raptors were not finished. Arian Lagravere scored in the 68th minute, shortly after a corner kick by the Ponies on the other end to provide the game-winner.
“It was poor defending and a poor approach to it from us,” Smothers said. “All three goals were easily preventable.”
A victory by Stillwater (2-1-2) would have created a four-way tie for first place in the standings, but instead East Ridge (4-1-0) maintains a two-point lead over Woodbury (3-1-1) and Roseville (3-1-1).
Smothers said it is looking for his team’s confidence to match their skills and potential.
“To me the difference was that we were the better soccer team and the only people who didn’t know it was us and it cost us,” Smothers said.
East Ridge 2 1 — 3
Stillwater 1 1 — 2
St — 15:00 — Jeff Wacker (Matt Folden)
ER — 18:00 — Michael Lundquist
ER — 21:00 — Oscar Lagravere
St — 60:00 — Gora Gora (Wacker)
ER — 68:00 — Arian Lagravere
Stillwater 7, Irondale 0
At New Brighton, putting together a performance that coach Jake Smothers called “probably our best game in the last two years”, the Ponies breezed past Irondale 7-0 in a conference game on Thursday, Sept. 10 at Irondale High School.
On the heels of handing Woodbury its only loss of the season, the Knights (2-3 SEC) were unable to provide much resistence against Stillwater.
Jeff Wacker scored in the first minute of the game and struck again just five minutes later to build a 2-0 lead. Matt Folden and Liam Kilkelly also added goals as Stillwater built a 4-0 halftime lead.
The Ponies didn’t let up in the second half, with goals coming from John Wacker, Gora Gora and Kilkelly to build a seven-goal cushion.
“It was the mentality we didn’t have in the East Ridge game,” Smothers said. “There was this desire and ambition to be, not just competitive, but to be dominant. We did this against Roseville, but when you come out flat — and we came out flat against Mounds View and Forest Lake and against East Ridge — we’re just an above average team.”
Stillwater 4 3 — 7
Irondale 0 0 — 0
St — 1:00 — Jeff Wacker (Riley Buxell)
St — 6:00 — Jeff Wacker (Carson Arco)
St — 27:00 — Matt Folden (Buxell)
St — 33:00 — Liam Kilkelly (Jake Huenink)
St — 45:00 — John Wacker (Merrit Cassel)
St — 55:00 — Gora Gora (penalty kick)
St — 72:00 — Kilkelly (Connor Parker)
