WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Bears ended more than a decade-long drought while slipping past Stillwater 1-0 in a Suburban East Conference boys soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at White Bear Lake High School.
It was the first conference setback of the season for the sixth-ranked Ponies (2-1-1 SEC, 6-1-2), who had outscored the Bears 42-4 during a 14-game winning streak that dated back to the 2010 season.
“It was a good lesson for our players,” Ponies coach Jake Smothers said. “Our players have to continue to rise to that challenge.”
The coach was disappointed with the result, but not his team’s play throughout most of the game. Stillwater outshot the defensive-minded Bears 22-3, but were unable to finish.
Instead it was White Bear Lake (2-1-1, 5-2-1) that took advantage of a rare scoring opportunity in the 60th minute. Gavin Rogers took a pass from Cooper Peschman and beat goalkeeper Derek Dopkins for the game-winner.
“It was just a counter,” Smothers said. “We had significant control of the game and they sat back, but one moment they got a ball over the top to a fast player and they got one.”
The Bears were disciplined and focused, but Stillwater did create some scoring chances.
“When you take 22 shots some are going to be good opportunities,” Smothers said. “The goalkeeper made a couple of nice saves, but we missed our opportunities. It was a struggle we’ve had with teams who set up defensively and we just haven’t been able to take advantage of the time on the ball that we’ve had.
“I can’t really be upset with the players and they way they played. You do everything else pretty well, but sometimes pretty well is not always going to be good enough. It was a frustrating game and we’ve had games like this, but haven’t conceded a goal.”
Kyle Christensen notched the shutout for the Bears, who celebrated enthusiastically after ending the long losing streak against Stillwater.
“It was two teams playing very different styles of soccer and one team was able to capitalize while knowing they were going to get few of them,” Smothers said. “White Bear Lake had some very good players who played to their strengths and once the opportunity came they had the talent to do it. We were doing what we wanted to do, but weren’t able to create the right chance. They were also doing what they wanted to do and got the one chance they needed and made it count.”
The loss leaves Stillwater in a three-way tie for second place in the SEC standings behind Mounds View (4-0-0, 6-2-0). Cretin-Derham Hall (2-1-1, 2-7-1) and White Bear Lake also have seven points in conference play.
“It was a bit of a stomach punch, I’ll say that,” Smothers said. Now the emphasis on the kids is to see how they respond.”
Stillwater 0 0 — 0
White Bear Lake 0 1 — 1
WBL — 60:00 — Gavin Rogers (Cooper Peschman)
