Senior Tristan Smith was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys Nordic ski team as part of the program’s annual awards banquet following another successful season.
The Ponies finished second behind eventual state champion Forest Lake in the Suburban East Conference Championships and also placed second behind the Rangers in Section 4 to earn the team’s sixth consecutive trip to the state meet. Stillwater placed 11th at state.
Smith was one of six Ponies to receive All-SEC honors, a list that also includes Adrik Kraftson, Jonathan Saldin, Sam Hansen, Peter Grace and Alex Hulteen.
Kraftson was the medalist at the SEC Championships and went on to earn all-state honors.
Kraftson, Saldin and Hulteen are just sophomores, but the Ponies will graduate Hansen, Grace and Smith. Tiedke is a junior and will join Max Smitten, Kraftson and Saldin in serving as captains for next year’s squad.
Grace was presented the Leadership Award while sophomore Kyler Buse was chosen the Most Improved Skier. Seventh-grader Sawyer Giambrone was honored as the Best New Skier.
Grace also garnered the inaugural Robert and Diane Hagstrom Nordic Ski Team Award, a scholarship which recognizes leadership, character and perseverance.
Boys Nordic skiing
All-Conference: Adrik Kraftson, Jonathan Saldin, Tristan Smith, Sam Hansen, Peter Grace and Alex Hulteen; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Sam Tiedke; SEC Medalist: Adrik Kraftson; State qualifying team members: Adrik Kraftson, Jonathan Saldin, Sam Hansen, Peter Grace, Alex Hulteen and Sam Tiedke; All-State: Adrik Kraftson; Leadership Award: Peter Grace; Most Improved Skier: Kyler Buse; Best New Skier: Sawyer Giambrone; Robert and Diane Hagstrom Nordic Ski Team Award: Peter Grace; Most Valuable Athlete: Tristan Smith; Captains elect: Sam Tiedke, Max Smitten, Adrik Kraftson and Jonathan Saldin.
