BIWABIK — Senior Jonny Saldin finished 20th in the pursuit to lead the Stillwater boys Nordic skiing team at the state meet on Feb. 16-17 at Giants Ridge.
The Ponies finished 12th in the team standings with 276 points.
Minneapolis Southwest cruised to the team title with a score of 389 while Duluth East (363) and Wayzata (345) followed in second and third.
Saldin, who finished 31st at state as a sophomore in 2020, ranked 17th after the 5-kilometer classic race on Day 1, but passed by three skiers during the freestyle pursuit on Day 2 to finish 13th on the team card and 20th overall. He finished with a time of 30:35.7.
Fellow senior Alex Hulteen moved up five spots on the second day to place 43rd overall in a time of 32:02.1.
Junior John Kubiak (33:58.6) completed the pursuit scoring for Stillwater in 51st place (80th overall) while junior Charlie Johnson (34:52.8) and eighth-grader George Nelson (36:20.0) followed in 89th and 100th overall.
Cooper Camp of team champion Minneapolis Southwest also took top individual honors with a winning time of 28:25.7, finishing with the fastest times in the classic and freestyle races. Davis Isom of St. Paul Highland Park was the runner-up in a time of 28:49.7.
Senior Bo McBride and sophomore Carson Peterson combined to place 17th with a time of 16:59.24 in the sprint relay, which counts for 40 percent of the team score.
The Stillwater duo finished seventh in Heat 3.
Lars Brinkema and Sam Scott won that third heat and finished first overall with a time of 14:19.55.
The Ponies failed to qualify a year ago, but this was the team’s seventh trip to the state meet in the past eight seasons.
Team standings
1. Minneapolis Southwest 389; 2. Duluth East 363; 3. Wayzata 345; 4. Minneapolis Washburn 344; 5. St. Paul Highland Park 331; 6. Prior Lake 310; 7. Forest Lake 302; 8. Robbinsdale Armstrong 293; 9. Brainerd 291; 10. Minneapolis Southwest/Roosevelt 282; 11. Proctor/Hermantown 279; 12. Stillwater 276; 13. Little Falls 261; 14. Maple Grove 255; 15. Champlin Park 251; 16. Rosemount/Apple Valley/Eastview 208.
Pursuit (top 5)
Classic-Freestyle—Pursuit
1. Cooper Camp (Minneapolis Southwest) 14:33.40-13:52.34—28:25.7; 2. Davis Isom (St. Paul Highland Park) 14:48.57-14:01.35—28:49.9; 3. Andrew Defor (Edina) 14:45.21-14:05.44—28:50.6; 4. Daniel McCollar (Wayzata) 14:54.47-14:04.47—28:58.9; 5. Ben Lewis (Blaine) 14:51.01; 14:08.72—28:59.7.
Stillwater results
20. (13) Jonny Saldin 15:28.29-15:07.40—30:35.7; 43. (29) Alex Hulteen 16:39.41-15:22.75—32:02.1; 80. (51) John Kubiak 17:20.45-16:38.14—33:58.6; 89. (59) Charlie Johnson 17:47.64-17:05.21—34:52.8; 100. (70) George Nelson 18:11.57-18:08.52—36:20.0.
Relay results
1. Minneapolis Southwest 14:59.55; 2. Duluth East 15:09.48; 3. Elk River/Zimmerman 15:19.85; 17. Stillwater (Bo McBride-Carson Peterson) 16:59.24.
