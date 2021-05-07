ST. PAUL — The Stillwater boys lacrosse team may not have chalked up any style points, but the Ponies were able to grind out a 5-4 Suburban East Conference victory over the Raiders on Wednesday, May 5 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
Stillwater (5-0 SEC, 6-1) remains the only undefeated team in the SEC after handing the Raiders (3-2, 4-2) their second loss of the season. East Ridge (3-1, 3-2) and White Bear Lake (1-1, 2-1) are the only SEC teams with just one conference loss.
The Ponies scored midway through the fourth quarter to build a 5-3 advantage, but Cretin-Derham Hall answered to pull within one. Stillwater’s victory was not secured until Gunner Arens made a clutch save in the final seconds. It was the 14th save of the game for the senior.
“He made a big save,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said.
Aidan Anderson finished with three goals to lead the Ponies while Carter Bies and Tomas Anderson added a goal each.
According to Flock, the team has room to tighten some things up offensively but he was pleased with the effort which has been there all season.
“We got back to less clean of a game against Cretin,” Flock said. “It looked a lot like two teams that didn’t have a lacrosse season last year. I think both coaches are probably talking about the fundamentals right now. The guys were working hard and doing a lot of things right, but some of the rust of our sticks from the long offseason was there. The good thing is that we’ve been finding ways to win. They are a hard-working team and mentally strong team. Even when things weren’t going well they still kept their spirits high. The stick skills and basic fundamentals we’re still just a little bit loose on right now.”
Edeie Kielkopf finished with 12 saves for the Raiders, who received two goals from Luke McCarthy.
“Their goalie was fairly good,” Flock said. “We had plenty of looks across the field on the offensive side where we were just not finishing the play. We’re getting the looks, but we’re just not capitalizing on them yet.
“We don’t have a lot of guys that do year-round lacrosse, so there was an anticipation we would be a little slower in that spot, but we’re spending a lot of time on it and the nice thing is that we can fix that and we are getting better at it. We’re getting the looks we need to score goals, our shots are just not being placed in the best spots and sometimes with the open looks the passing is not connecting.”
But Stillwater remains stingy defensively behind Arens in goal and fellow senior defenders Isaac Albers and Will Raymond, allowing just 28 goals combined in seven games this season.
“Those guys down there have really done a good job,” Flock said. “Without that kind of defense, these games could be looking a lot different.”
Stillwater 2 0 1 2 — 5
Cretin-Derham Hall 2 0 1 1 — 4
Goals — St, Aidan Anderson 3, Carter Bies and Tomas Anderson; C-DH, Luke McCarthy 2, Sam Goings and Chuck Altier.
Assists — St, Tommy Lindeberg, Ty Tuccitto and Sammy Ness; C-DH, Gabe Rasmussen and Altier.
Saves — St, Gunner Arens 14; C-DH, Eddie Kielkopf 12.
Stillwater 15, Mounds View 3
At Arden Hills, the Ponies stormed out to an eight-goal halftime lead and cruised to a 15-3 conference triumph over the Mustangs on Friday, April 30 at Mounds View High School.
Aidan Anderson, Carter Bies and Alex Corbett each netted three goals for Ponies. Corbett also provided a team-high three assists.
“We were definitely executing more,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said.
Nine different players collected at least one goal for the Ponies. Gunner Arens was also solid in goal while making seven saves.
The Ponies played well throughout, even with a comfortable lead.
“The players still played their game and worked on stuff,” Flock said. “The mindset never changed and there were a lot of positives in that game.”
Stillwater is also relying on others to step up. One of those players is sophomore Ethan Bernier, who was called up to varsity with regular face-off specialist Corbin Van Duyne not available. Bernier won 16 of 21 faceoffs against the Mustangs.
“We’re definitely battle an injury bug right now,” Flock said. “We have four or five guys out with injury and four or five who are playing through an injury. We’re kind of piecing together what we can right now.”
Stillwater 6 2 1 6 — 15
Mounds View 0 0 3 0 — 3
Goals — St, Aidan Anderson 3, Carter Bies 3, Alex Corbett 3, Owen Grau, Tommy Lindeberg, Jacob Chaves, Sammy Ness, Tomas Anderson and Ben Shockency; MV, Evan Streeter, Collin Nelson and Jake Drews.
Assists — St, Corbett 3, Lindeberg, Bies, Ethan Bernier and Ness; MV, none.
Saves — St, Gunner Arens 7; MV, Ivar Westerman 10.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
