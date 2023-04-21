ROSEVILLE — The Stillwater boys lacrosse team opened its Suburban East Conference schedule with a 19-6 victory over the Raiders on Wednesday, April 19 at Roseville Area High School.
Sophomore Anderson Wagner scored five goals and added two assists to help propel the Ponies (1-0 SEC, 1-1), who also received three goals from Tomas Anderson and two each from Ethan Bernier, Nick Hornbuckle and Blake Rose.
Hornbuckle also won 13 of 19 face-offs for the Ponies, who also held a 34-21 advantage in ground balls.
Ten different players notched a goal for Stillwater, a list that includes Grant Giese, Robert Appert IV, Brocky Lynskey, William Summary and Luke Geisbauer.
Stillwater 5 5 4 5 — 19
Roseville 0 2 2 2 — 6
Goals — St, Anderson Wagner 5, Tomas Anderson 3, Ethan Bernier 2, Nick Hornbuckle 2, Blake Rose 2, Grant Giese, Robert Appert IV, Brock Lynskey, William Summary and Luke Geisbauer.
Assists — St, Wagner 2, T. Anderson, Giese and Appert IV.
Saves — St, Titan Pilquist 6.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 8, Stillwater 2
At St. Louis Park, two-time defending state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s displayed a stingy defense and balanced scoring while upending Stillwater 8-2 in a nonconference game to open the season on Saturday, April 15 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s High School.
Eight different players scored a goal each for the Red Knights (2-0).
Tomas Anderson and Luke Geisbauer notched a goal each while Grant Giese and Anderson Wagner each tallied an assist for the Ponies.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.