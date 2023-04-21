ROSEVILLE — The Stillwater boys lacrosse team opened its Suburban East Conference schedule with a 19-6 victory over the Raiders on Wednesday, April 19 at Roseville Area High School.

Sophomore Anderson Wagner scored five goals and added two assists to help propel the Ponies (1-0 SEC, 1-1), who also received three goals from Tomas Anderson and two each from Ethan Bernier, Nick Hornbuckle and Blake Rose.

