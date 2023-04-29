OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It was a bigger test than anticipated coming in, but Stillwater responded with a strong second half to dispatch East Ridge 12-10 in a Suburban East Conference boys lacrosse game on Wednesday, April 26 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Raptors (1-2 SEC, 2-3) are a young team, but didn’t play like one according to Stillwater coach Peter Flock. The Ponies (3-0 SEC, 3-1) trailed by a goal at halftime, but outscored East Ridge 4-1 in the third to move in front.
“I’m pretty sure on the offensive side they are even younger than we are and I actually enjoyed watching them play,” Flock said. “They played extremely fearless and they were sharing the ball and they gave us all we could handle. I was impressed with them being so young, but you’re going to see them pile some wins on.
“We’re going to learn a lot from it, but hats off to them because I thought they played extremely well.”
Senior Ethan Bernier and sophomores Grant Giese and Luke Geisbauer each scored three goals for the Ponies, but it was increased effort that turned the tide in the third quarter, the coach suggested.
“It was just intensity and effort-based,” Flock said. “We came in with too much overconfidence and it was a one-goal game. We were not getting the effort we asked for, but they answered that at halftime and we started winning face-offs and the one-on-one battles. The run we had in the second half was more or less what we expected in the first half, but it didn’t happen right away.”
The scoring balance was needed with East Ridge clamping down on Tomas Anderson and Brock Lynskey, who combined for seven goals in Stillwater’s previous game against Irondale. Anderson and Lynskey each scored once against the Raptors.
“East Ridge clearly had a game plan for Tomas Anderson after he had a big game against Irondale and they kind of shut him down a little bit, but we had some supporting cast members take over and that was good to see.”
With the victory, the Ponies join White Bear Lake (3-0, 3-0) and Woodbury (2-0, 3-0) as the only remaining teams without a loss in conference play.
East Ridge 4 3 1 2 — 10
Stillwater 2 4 4 2 — 12
Goals — ER, Weit Reutter 2, Leo Stalsberg 2, Kaden Baron 2, Austin Griffith, Oliver Stalsberg, Mac O’Brien and Kaden Baron; St, Grant Giese 3, Ethan Bernier 3, Luke Geisbauer 3, Tomas Anderson, Brock Lynskey and Nick Hornbuckle.
Assists — ER, Baron, O’Brien and Reutter; St, Bernier 3, Giesbauer 2 and Lynskey.
Saves — ER, Ryan Shanley 10; St, Titan Pilquist 2.
Stillwater 10, Irondale 7
It was a rare indoor game, but a typically competitive outcome as Stillwater host Irondale on Friday, April 21 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
The Ponies started quickly and held off the reigning conference champions 10-7, bolstered by four goals from Tomas Anderson.
“It is always a close game with them,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said. “They are a blue-collar team and their style of play is to outwork their opponent. The great thing about our team is that we answered them and that is a huge win for us. We were not happy we dropped the SEC title last year and that is a team that is going to win the vast majority so this is going to be a huge game when it comes down to conference title time and in our section.”
Brock Lynskey added three goals for the Ponies, who also received two goals from Ethan Bernier and another from Jack Mellgren. Luke Geisbauer led Stillwater with three assists.
“Tomas was absolutely on fire and Lynskeyhad a hat trick, which was a great game for him,” Flock said. “Luke is a young guy who due to some injuries has subbed into a starting midfield spot and he’s putting together some impressive play for a first-time varsity player.
“We’re going to get some guys back from injuries, but the younger players we hare are tremendously talented and we’re working out the inexperience and adapting to a higher level of play. Varsity is less fancy and more physical, but some of the sophomores and even some of the freshmen you are going to start seeing as the year goes along and will start making some noise in these tight games.”
Sam Oswald finished with three goals to lead the Nights (1-1 SEC, 2-1).
“A couple of times it got down to a one- or two-goal game and we knew it was going to be a close game, but we also felt like we were in control the entire time,” Flock said. “There was confidence on the bench and they way we were hustling, even when it got tight it felt like we were going to get a gap again.”
Freshman Casey Mork finished with eight saves for the Ponies.
“Casey had a good game, too,” Flock said. “It was a really big conference game and he went in there and only allowed high percentage goals. He made the stops he was supposed to make and stole a couple others he maybe wasn’t supposed to.
“(Along with Titan Pilquist) we have two very strong goalies and we are going to see what goalie has the hot hand. Right now, both are fighting for the spot and playing well.”
Irondale 2 1 1 3 — 7
Stillwater 5 2 0 3 — 10
Goals — Ir, Sam Oswald 3, Grady Springborn 2, Freddy Bankston and Charlie Shaver; St, Tomas Anderson 4, Brock Lynskey 3, Ethan Bernier 2 and Jack Mellgren.
Assists — Ir, Alex Sabev 3, Bankston and Shaver; St, Luke Geisbauer 3 and Chase Anderson.
Saves — Ir, Yaya Notsch 9; St, Casey Mork 8.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.