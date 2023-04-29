OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It was a bigger test than anticipated coming in, but Stillwater responded with a strong second half to dispatch East Ridge 12-10 in a Suburban East Conference boys lacrosse game on Wednesday, April 26 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Raptors (1-2 SEC, 2-3) are a young team, but didn’t play like one according to Stillwater coach Peter Flock. The Ponies (3-0 SEC, 3-1) trailed by a goal at halftime, but outscored East Ridge 4-1 in the third to move in front.

