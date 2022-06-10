OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It has been a remarkable season for Stillwater sports so far this spring and the boys lacrosse team added to that total with its second straight Section 4 championship on Wednesday, June 8 at Stillwater Area High School.
The second-seeded Ponies (13-3) jumped out to a 5-0 lead and cruised to an 8-3 victory over Mahtomedi (11-5), the same team they defeated while claiming the program’s first-ever section title a year ago.
Stillwater’s 10 sports teams have racked up eight section championships this spring. Ponies coach Peter Flock said his team was eager to add to the total, but didn’t feel any additional pressure after watching the Stillwater girls add to the section title in the earlier game on Wednesday.
“There’s definitely pressure, especially when you have a huge senior class and you want to make sure that you’re doing everything possible to give them the best chance to further their time with Stillwater athletics, so I think more of the pressure is my feeling towards the seniors and keeping them going more than anything else.
“I’m proud of my guys. I’ve been with this group for a really long time, so I’m glad we’re spending a little more time together.”
The Ponies remained in control throughout, building a five-goal cushion until Mahtomedi finally broke through in the third quarter.
Tommy Lindeberg finished with three goals to lead the balanced Ponies, who also received a goal each from Tomas Anderson, Aidan Anderson, Carter Bies, Brock Lynskey and Sammy Ness. Ben Shockency provided a team-high two assists.
“What we saw on film and scouting was they had kind of a blue-collar team,” Flock said. “They ride super hard on our clear from going from our defense to offense and we cleared the ball extremely well today. We got the ball downfield and we won the ground ball battle. We definitely out blue-collared them I believe. That’s how they win games and we just had to match it.”
“It just was a full-field game today. Even though it wasn’t a high-scoring game, it felt like we were in control the whole time. It never really felt like it was getting out of hand. Our defense was absolutely phenomenal and w were clearing the ball well. Offensively, I think we could have had a couple more, but their goalie played extremely strong.”
After losing two one-goal games in conference play and suffering another loss to highly regarded Prior Lake in the regular season finale, Stillwater outscored its opponents by a combined 36-13 in three section victories.
Vincent Burkhart finished with five saves for the Ponies.
“Our losses are tough games,” Flock said. “There was probably one or two specific things that we knew that we were struggling with that kind of forced those losses. And so we went after those areas hard and so it’s kind of coming full circle. It’s good that we had those so we can take a good look at them. We fixed them for the most part.”
The biggest thing was limiting turnovers, the coach suggested.
“One of them is just value the ball.” Flock said. “We were kind of forcing into areas that we didn’t need to. Possession time is huge and we were kind of turning the ball over without a long possession or really much of a possession at all. So the biggest one was possession time and turnovers and then just a little more activity off the ball.”
Stillwater also won 9 of 14 face-offs, a nearly two-to-one advantage.
“Corbin (Van Duyne), our main face-off guy makes coaching a lot easier when you have a guy that wins that many face-offs,” Flock said. “He stepped up today. He’s kind of been nursing some stuff, but he’s backed 100 percent and we’re excited to see what he does in the state tournament.”
State pairings have not been announced, but SAHS is the quarterfinal site for the boys state tournament.
“We’re gonna make some noise,” Flock said. “This group is excited and ready and we know that we can play with the best in this state and I think we’re gonna prove it. It’s gonna be exciting.”
Mahtomedi 0 0 2 1 — 3
Stillwater 3 2 2 1 — 8
Goals — Mah, Jackson Johnson, Oskar Magnusson and Eric Buthke; St, Tommy Lindeberg 3, Tomas Anderson, Aidan Anderson, Carter Bies, Brock Lynskey and Sammy Ness.
Assists — Mah, Jack Zell, Owen Knapp and Nolan Dimitri; St, Ben Shockency 2, Lindeberg, A. Anderson, Bies and Ness.
Saves — Mah, Caden Donahue 6; St, Vincent Burkhart 5.
Stillwater 10, White Bear Lake 6
At Oak Park Heights, Tommy Lindeberg delivered four goals and Carter Bies added three to pace the Ponies in a 10-6 section semifinal victory over White Bear (11-4) Lake on Friday, June 3 at SAHS.
Tomas Anderson, Aidan Anderson and Blake Rose added a goal each for the Ponies, who outscored the Bears 4-2 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Cooper Arens finished with 14 saves for the Ponies.
White Bear Lake 1 1 2 2 — 6
Stillwater 2 2 2 4 — 10
Goals — WBL, Shea Raeburn 2, Mario Bailey 2, Devin Mueller and Finn Karni; St, Tommy Lindeberg 4, Carter Bies 3, Tomas Anderson, Aidan Anderson and Blake Rose.
Assists — WBL, Mueller, Preston West and Donovan Morris; St, A. Anderson 3, Lindeberg 2 and Owen Grau.
Saves — WBL, Brock Ollila 11; St, Cooper Arens 14.
