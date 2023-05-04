COTTAGE GROVE — The Stillwater boys lacrosse team cruised past Park 10-4 in a Suburban East Conference game on Wednesday, May 3 at Park High School.
Nick Hornbuckle won 14 of 17 face-offs to help lead the charge for the league-leading Ponies (5-0 SEC, 5-1). Two of Stillwater’s next three opponents include Woodbury (4-0, 5-1) and White Bear Lake (4-1, 4-1), which will play help sort out the SEC race.
Grant Giese scored three goals while Brock Lynskey and Blake Rose added two apiece to lead the ponies, who held a 34-17 advantage in ground ball.
Stillwater 2 2 3 3 — 10
Park 1 1 1 1 — 4
Goals — St, Grant Giese 3, Brock Lynskey 2, Blake Rose 2, Robert Appert, Ethan Bernier and Easton Abrams; Par, Brenden Bloedel 3 and Christopher Wilson.
Assists — St, Lynskey, Bernier and Rose; Par, Bloedel and Wilson.
At St. Paul, the Ponies jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the opening quarter and defeated the Raiders 9-6 in an SEC contest on Friday, April 28 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
Brock Lynskey scored three times for the Ponies while Tomas Anderson, Grant Giese and Blake Rose added two goals each. Ethan Bernier joined Lynskey with two assists and also finished with a team-high five ground balls.
Stillwater goaltender Casey Mork made 14 saves.
Stillwater 6 0 1 2 — 9
Cretin-Derham Hall 1 1 1 3 — 6
Goals — St, Brock Lynskey 3, Tomas Anderson 2, Grant Giese 2, Blake Rose 2; C-DH, Luke Chorlton 2, Jack Murphy, Louie Bailey, Charlie Cantwell and Easton Swift.
Assists — St, Lynskey 2, Ethan Bernier 2, Bobby Appert, Rose, Luke Geisbauer and Wyatt Wells; C-DH, Charlie Cantwell 2 and Joey Henningsgard.
Saves — St, Casey Mork 14; C-DH, Eddie Kielkopf 9.
