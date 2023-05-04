COTTAGE GROVE — The Stillwater boys lacrosse team cruised past Park 10-4 in a Suburban East Conference game on Wednesday, May 3 at Park High School.

Nick Hornbuckle won 14 of 17 face-offs to help lead the charge for the league-leading Ponies (5-0 SEC, 5-1). Two of Stillwater’s next three opponents include Woodbury (4-0, 5-1) and White Bear Lake (4-1, 4-1), which will play help sort out the SEC race.

Tags

Load comments