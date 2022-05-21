OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It was a painful lesson, but one Stillwater boys lacrosse coach Peter Flock hopes the Ponies can carry forward throughout what they hope is an extended season.
After suffering their second one-goal conference loss of the season against Woodbury in their previous game, the Ponies (7-2 SEC, 9-2) bounced back nicely with an 11-3 Suburban East Conference victory over White Bear Lake on Wednesday, May 18 at Stillwater Area High School.
“It was kind of a bounce back game from Woodbury, I guess,” Flock said. “We changed some things in how we practice and things like that and just working on valuing the ball more and possession time.”
It carried over into the victory over the Bears (6-3, 9-3), who is in the top half of the league standings and defeated Woodbury earlier this season.
“We definitely kind of got into a bad-habit kind of game against Woodbury and were not taking care of the ball and risking looks we didn’t need to do,” Flock said. “The White Bear Lake game we completely focused on taking care of the ball and things like that.”
Tommy Lindeberg set the scoring pace for Stillwater with four goals. Carter Bies added three goals while Tomas Anderson and Aidan Anderson added two each. Tomas Anderson also led the Ponies with two assists.
“It was a good win, just a good straight forward team win,” Flock said.
It was also Senior Night for the Ponies, who paid tribute to those 15 players as well — a group that helped deliver the program its first-ever trip to the state tournament a year ago.
“This is a senior group I’ve been with for a long time, since they were playing youth,” Flock said. “They’ve had a lot of success. They’ve won a youth state tournament, a JV state tournament and they’re definitely looking to get that varsity one. They’ve definitely left a mark on the program for sure.”
White Bear Lake 2 1 0 0 — 3
Stillwater 2 7 1 1 — 11
Goals — WBL, Shea Raeburn, Devin Mueller and Mario Bailey; St, Tommy Lindeberg 4, Carter Bies 3, Tomas Anderson 2 and Aidan Anderson 2.
Assists — WBL, 0; St, T. Anderson 2, Lindeberg, A. Anderson and Ben Shockency.
Saves — WBL, Brock Ollila 9; St, Cooper Arens 8.
Woodbury 8, Stillwater 7
At Woodbury, a strong start that led to a 4-1 first-quarter lead did not stand up due to some sloppy play that allowed the Royals (6-2 SEC, 7-2) to overtake Stillwater for an 8-7 conference victory on Friday, May 13 at Woodbury High School.
It was just the second loss for the Ponies in their past 34 conference games dating back to the 2017 season. Stillwater’s only other loss during that span was a 7-6 setback against league champion Irondale earlier this season.
“We’ve had two games this season where we’ve had more turnovers than the other team and it just so happens those are our two losses,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said. “We just tried to overthink every part of the game, which is unnecessary if you just make the simple play. We were turning the ball over a lot and that’s what led to the loss.”
One of those turnovers came late in the first half with the Ponies leading 6-5, but a turnover in the final 30 seconds in their own end led to a Woodbury goal that evened the score 5-all at halftime.
Six different players accounted for Woodbury’s eight goals.
The Royals led 7-6 going into the fourth quarter and the Ponies made a strong push at the end, but were unable to pull even.
“We had three or four shots in the last 30 seconds and they just didn’t fall,” Flock said. “We just didn’t get that last one.”
Thomas anderson led a balanced Stillwater attack with two goals.
“Big picture, that game definitely made us look at ourselves and see that we’ve had two of these type of losses and we needed to make changes,” Flock said.
Stillwater 4 1 1 1 — 7
Woodbury 1 4 2 1 — 8
Goals — St, Tomas Anderson 2, Aidan Anderson, Ben Shockency, Ty Tuccitto, Sammy Ness and Anderson Wagner; Wo, Conor Hooley 2, Joey Velte 2, Sam Hoff, Anthony Klett, Charlie Jacobson and Marshal Myers-Beck.
Assists — St, Tommy Lindeberg 2 and A. Anderson; Wo, Hooley 3, Colin Olson 2 and Quinn Olson.
Saves — St, Vincent Burkhart 9; Wo, Evan Hermann 9.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
