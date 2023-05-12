OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After surviving a narrow victory over White Bear Lake to stay unbeaten in the Suburban East Conference, the Stillwater boys lacrosse team cruised past Forest Lake 15-1 in a conference game on Wednesday, May 10 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the seventh straight victory for the 10th-ranked Ponies (7-0 SEC, 7-1) to set up an anticipated showdown with fellow conference unbeaten Woodbury (6-0, 8-1) on Friday, May 12 at SAHS.
It was a balanced effort to help the Ponies celebrate Senior Night in their victory over Forest Lake (0-7, 1-7).
“It was Senior Night so we wanted to make sure we were sending off our seniors in the right way,” Stillwater coach Peter Flock said. “We got to play a lot of the seniors and also get in some of the younger kids.”
Maverick Purcell, Isaac Johnston and Aiden Sargent each notched their first varsity goals for the Ponies.
Stillwater 10, White Bear Lake 9
At White Bear Lake, before looking ahead to the showdown with Woodbury, the Ponies had to hold off White Bear Lake for a hard-fought 10-9 conference victory on Friday, May 5 at White Bear Lake High School.
The Bears (5-2 SEC, 5-2) entered the game with just one conference loss and battled Stillwater throughout. The Bears held a 5-4 lead at halftime, but the Ponies outscored them 4-2 in the third quarter to grab an 8-7 lead heading into the fourth.
“It was a pretty clean game by both sides,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said. “We dominated the face-offs, which allowed us to have the majority of the possession time and our offense played quite well. We sputtered a bit in the first half, but the second half started finding our groove.”
Brock Lynskey delivered a season-high six goals to lead the Ponies while Tomas Anderson added three goals.
“He was definitely the difference maker,” Flock said of Lynskey. “He was getting the ball in good shooting areas by strong dodging from our midfielders.”
Freshman Casey Mork also played a strong game in goal, finishing with 12 saves.
Stillwater 1 3 4 2 — 10
White Bear Lake 2 3 2 2 — 9
Goals — St, Brock Lynskey 6, Tomas Anderson 3 and Blake Rose; WBL, Mario Bailey 3, Devin Mueller 2, Bryce Johnson, Preston West, Evan Vickstrom and Ben Lockwood.
Assists — St, Ethan Bernier, Luke Geisbauer, T. Anderson and Rose; WBL, Mueller 2, Bailey 2, Aiden Kregness, Vickstrom, Logan Baltzer and Lockwood.
Saves — St, Casey Mork 12; WBL, Harrison Adams 10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.