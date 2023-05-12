OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After surviving a narrow victory over White Bear Lake to stay unbeaten in the Suburban East Conference, the Stillwater boys lacrosse team cruised past Forest Lake 15-1 in a conference game on Wednesday, May 10 at Stillwater Area High School.

It was the seventh straight victory for the 10th-ranked Ponies (7-0 SEC, 7-1) to set up an anticipated showdown with fellow conference unbeaten Woodbury (6-0, 8-1) on Friday, May 12 at SAHS.

Tags

Load comments