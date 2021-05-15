COTTAGE GROVE — The Stillwater boys lacrosse team secured its fifth victory in a row, a comfortable 15-5 Suburban East Conference decision over the Wolfpack on Wednesday, May 12 at Park High School.
The victory secures at least a share of the conference championship for the Ponies (7-0 SEC, 8-1) with two league games remaining.
There are four conference teams with just two losses, including Cretin-Derham Hall (5-2, 6-2), East Ridge (4-2, 4-3), Woodbury (4-2, 4-2) and White Bear Lake (2-2, 3-3) and two of those teams remain among Stillwater’s final SEC games. The Ponies are scheduled to host Woodbury for Senior Night on Friday, May 14 and travel to White Bear Lake on Wednesday, May 19.
The Ponies held a 2-1 lead after the opening quarter, but scored seven times in the second to carry a 9-1 advantage into halftime. Stillwater also outscored the Wolpfack 6-2 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
“They played really well,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said. “We’ve picked it up lately and are playing well. Hopefully we can keep that going.”
Stillwater 2 7 0 6 — 15
Park 1 0 2 2 — 5
Goals — St, NA; Par, Noah Muckle 2, Jake Westland 2 and Angelo Cullen.
Assists — St, NA; Par, Muckle 2, Nolan Rinzel and Westland.
Saves — St, Gunner Arens 4 and Cooper Arens 4; Par, Colton Porter 8 and Braden Karnitz 2.
Stillwater 15, Roseville 2
At Roseville, the Ponies built a 7-1 halftime lead and didn’t let up in the second half while recording a 15-2 conference win over the Raiders on Friday, May 7 at Roseville Area High School.
Aidan Anderson, Carter Bies, Ethan Bernier, Tomas Anderson and Alex Corbett each supplied two goals for the balanced Ponies, who also received a goal and two assists from Owen Grau.
Stillwater 3 4 6 2 — 15
Roseville 0 1 1 0 — 2
Goals — St, Aidan Anderson 2, Carter Bies 2, Ethan Bernier 2, Tomas Anderson 2, Alex Corbett 2, Corbin Van Duyne, Owen Grau, Tommy Lindeberg, Sammy Ness and Ben Shockency.
Assists — St, Grau 2, Van Duyne, Lindeberg, A. Anderson, Bies, Ness, T. Anderson, Mark Britten and Corbett.
Saves — St, Gunner Arens 8 and Cooper Arens 5.
