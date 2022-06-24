ROSEVILLE — History repeated itself for Stillwater in the semifinals of the boys lacrosse state tournament, but the Ponies bounced back with a hard-fought 11-9 victory over Centennial in the third-place game on Saturday, June 18 at Roseville Area High School.
It was the best-ever finish for the Ponies (15-4) in their second state tournament appearance a positive finish that left coach Peter Flock with mixed emotions. Stillwater’s state title aspirations were dashed by eventual state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the semifinals two days earlier when the undefeated Red Knights stopped the Ponies 15-10.
“We’re definitely proud of third place because that’s the highest any team has ever gotten at Stillwater and the first time getting a third-place finish,” Flock said. “We also reminded them there are 79 varsity teams in Minnesota this year, so being in the top three is something you should be proud of.
“There are definitely mixed emotions because we’re a very competitive group and we knew we had the pieces. We were definitely the underdog, but we knew we could give Benilde-St. Margaret’s a shot and we were up on them a bit and felt like maybe on a different day we finish that game and go to the championship. We had a lot of seniors, too, so we were really pulling for those guys. It still hurts.”
But a strong fourth quarter against Centennial was a gratifying way to wrap up the season.
“We lost the third-place game last year so everybody remembered how awful it felt to not be in the championship game, but to also finish the season with a loss,” Flock said. “Our message was less about what game we were in, whether it was first, third or consolation, it’s about finishing our journey as a team together on a high note. That was the message.
“We spent the second half of practice (on Friday) having some fun to loosen up the minds a little bit, even though on game day it was not really talking about the semifinals but that this is our last time together and let’s finish on a high note rather than a low note.”
In a game that was tight throughout, the Ponies scored three unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to overtake the Cougars (15-4).
Tomas Anderson, who joined Tommy Lindeberg with a team-high three goals, scored the go-ahead goal on an assist from Aidan Anderson in the final minutes to provide a 10-9 lead. The Ponies added an insurance goal with 15 seconds remaining to secure the third-place trophy.
“It was a pretty tight game the whole way,” Flock said. “It was a really tough game for both teams who just went through an emotional game two days earlier to have to come back and put something together for that third-place game. Once the game got going it felt like a normal game and both teams were fired up and we were able to grind it out for the win.”
Corbin Van Duyne, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, and Carter Bies added two goals apiece for the Ponies, who trailed 5-4 at halftime and 9-8 entering the fourth quarter.
“I felt like our energy was good prior to the game, but we just didn’t play very well the first half,” Flock said. “There was not kind of one huge moment, it was just picking away at it kind of game. You take a hit and give a hit kind of game and we just found a way to win at the end.”
Van Duyne also won more than 80 percent of the face-offs, which helped the Ponies overcome a higher than normal number of turnovers.
“Corbin got us a lot of possession time,” Flock said. “I’m sure he was around 75 percent on face-offs and that gets us a lot of possession time.”
Noah Berger scored five of Centennial’s nine goals.
Bies finished with a team-high four assists for the Ponies, who also received one goal and an assist from Aidan Anderson.
“They have some guys who can really play and real star power, but I would say we just had a bit of balanced playing and depth,” Flock said.
Seniors Vincent Burkhart and Cooper Arens combined for 11 saves in goal for Stillwater.
Centennial 2 3 4 0 — 9
Stillwater 3 1 4 3 — 11
Goals — Cen, Noah Berger 5, Brol Scherman, Samuel Rodriguez, Logan Adams and AJ Carls; St, Tomas Anderson 3, Tommy Lindeberg 3, Corbin Van Duyne 2, Carter Bies 2 and Aidan Anderson.
Assists — Cen, Scherman, Rodriguez and Adams; St, Bies 4, T. Anderson and A. Anderson.
Saves — Cen, Evan Lechner 9; St, Vincent Burkhart 6 and Cooper Arens 5.
B-SM 15, Stillwater 10
At Roseville, locked in a tight battle against the top-seed, Stillwater was on the wrong side of a key sequence in the second half as Benilde-St. Margaret’s scored seven straight goals to rally for a 15-10 victory over the Ponies in the state semifinals on Thursday, June 16 at RAHS.
The Red Knights also stopped Stillwater in the state semifinals a year ago on the way to the state title. They repeated as state champions with a 10-9 overtime victory over Prior Lake in this year’s title game on June 18. It was the fourth season in a row Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Prior Lake have squared off in the state finals.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s jumped out to a 6-5 lead after a lively first quarter, but Stillwater outscored the Red Knights 3-1 in the second quarter to grab an 8-7 lead at the break.
“We talked about that when we led 8-7 that we needed to slow it down,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said. “We played so well that first half that we couldn’t bank on scoring another eight goals in the second half. It was a very impressive showing by the offense. They were clicking and playing selfless ball, something that we can hang our hat on.”
Stillwater built a 10-8 lead in the third, before the momentum shifted quickly and decisively.
The Red Knights evened the score at 10-all and then requested a stick check of Stillwater’s Corbin Van Duyne, which led to two-minute, non-releasable penalty against the face-off specialist. It created a huge obstacle for the Ponies as Benilde-St. Margaret’s was able to gain possession without much resistance and quickly added to its lead.
“It’s almost impossible to keep (the stick) legal because of the nature of their positions,” Flock said. “Corbin was doing very well on face-offs and now he can’t go out there. We had to sit a man down for two minutes against the best team in the state with the best shooters in the state.
“We had momentum right up to that point. If we had been able to kill off that penalty or allowing one goal, maybe the momentum would swing back, but now we were playing chase again against the best team in the state. That was a significant swing.”
The Ponies were unable to slow down Benilde-St. Margaret’s the rest of the way. The Red Knights padded the lead with Stillwater forced to take some chances in the fourth quarter.
“We went from our play to slow the game down to now having to speed the game up to catch up and that’s tough,” Flock said. “That was tough. They have extremely athletic players with good sticks so it’s going to be hard to force a turnover on those guys so when you’re down a goal and eventually two goals, we had to pull the goalie up and they were able to knock in a couple. It changes the game drastically when you go up one vs. down one. That definitely changes how things go.”
Six different players collected at least one goal for the Ponies. Only three opponents scored more than five goals against the Red Knights in 19 games and Stillwater’s 10 goals were the most any team has scored against that stingy defense.
“They had multiple defenders with high honors and their goalie was first-team all-state,” Flock said. “We’re definitely proud of what the offense did.”
Justin Dalum finished with 15 saves for Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
“Penalties definitely were the key,” Flock said. “Their man-up time they used very well. I would say that’s probably one of the strongest pieces of their team, besides their defense. They were scoring on a lot of man-up opportunities. We still had very good looks in the second half, but their goalie definitely started to get his eyes on the ball a little better. We were getting some chances, but he was just making saves that he wasn’t in the first half.”
Stillwater 5 3 2 0 — 10
B-SM 6 1 4 4 — 15
Goals — St, Tommy Lindeberg 2, Aidan Anderson 2, Corbin Van Duyne, Carter Bies, Ben Shockency and Sammy Ness; B-SM, Cam Gelling 4, Carsen Brandt 3, Sky Rold 2, Dylan Popehn 2, Hunter Payer 2, Brad Little and Gus Bell.
Assists — St, Ness 2, A. Anderson and Bies; B-SM, Brandt 7, Little and Bell.
Saves — St, Cooper Arens 1 and Vincent Burkhart 4; B-SM, Justin Dalum 15.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
