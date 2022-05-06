OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Stillwater has doubled down on its defense since dropping its Suburban East Conference boys lacrosse opener against Irondale.
The Ponies reeled off their fourth straight conference victory and fifth straight overall with a 9-1 triumph over Cretin-Derham Hall on Wednesday, May 4 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater (4-1 SEC, 6-1) has allowed an average of just two goals in its last four SEC games.
Aidan Anderson supplied three goals for the fifth-ranked Ponies, who built a 3-1 halftime lead against Cretin-Derham Hall (3-1, 4-2), which lost for the first time in conference play.
Corbin Van Duyne and Ethan Bernier added two goals apiece while Tommy Lindeberg and Brock Lynskey added a goal each. Lindeberg and Anderson each contributed two assists.
Cooper Arens allowed just one goal in the second quarter while finishing with eight saves in goal for the Ponies, who have lost just once in their last 31 league games.
Cretin-Derham Hall 0 1 0 0 — 1
Stillwater 2 1 3 3 — 9
Goals — C-DH, Louie Bailey; St, Aidan Anderson 3, Corbin Van Duyne 2, Ethan Bernier 2, Tommy Lindeberg and Brock Lynskey.
Assists — C-DH, none; St, Lindeberg 2, Anderson 2, Carter Bies and Ben Shockency.
Saves — C-DH, Eddie Kielkopf 8; St, Cooper Arens 8.
Stillwater 6, Chanhassen 5
At Oak Park Heights, in a hard-fought game that lived up to expectations, the Ponies slipped past fourth-ranked Chanhassen 6-5 in double overtime on Saturday, April 30 at SAHS.
Many of the players on the field competed against one another when Stillwater defeated Chanhassen in the U14 state championship game in 2018. Those players are seniors this year and both teams remain among the state’s best.
Carter Bies and Ben Shockency led the Ponies with two goals apiece. Tommy Lindeberg and Sammy Ness also contributed a goal each.
Ben Schmidt finished with two goals to lead the Storm (5-1), which just defeated second-ranked Prior Lake 13-12 on Wednesday, May 4.
Stillwater fired 37 shots, but Grant Penttinen was strong in goal while making 17 saves. Vincent Burkhart finished with five saves for the Ponies.
Chanhassen 2 1 1 1 0 0 — 5
Stillwater 2 1 1 1 0 1 — 6
Goals — Ch, Ben Schmidt 2, Dylan Kendrick, John Dahl and Brady Grandstaff; St, Carter Bies 2, Ben Shockency 2, Tommy Lindeberg and Sammy Ness.
Assists — Ch, Kendrick, Daxton Bush, Mitchell Breza and Dahl; St, Aidan Anderson.
Saves — Ch, Grant Penttinen 17; St, Vincent Burkhart 5.
Stillwater 23, Mounds View 4
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies stormed out to a 13-2 halftime lead and pulled away for a 23-4 triumph over the Mustangs on Friday, April 29 at SAHS.
Stillwater used a balanced attack, with Tommy Lindeberg, Carter Bies, Ben Shockency, Ethan Bernier, Grant Giese and Anderson Wagner notching two goals apiece.
Aidan Anderson and Anderson Wagner each contributed two assists.
Cooper Arens and Vincent Burkhart split goaltending duties for Stillwater, which each making one save.
Evan Streeter paced the Mustangs (0-5, 0-7) with two goals.
Mounds View 1 1 1 1 — 4
Stillwater 5 8 5 6 — 23
Goals — MV, Evan Streeter 2, Caden Ayshford and Noah Scott; St, Tommy Lindeberg 2, Carter Bies 2, Ben Shockency 2, Ethan Bernier 2, Grant Giese 2, Anderson Wagner 2, Corbin Van Duyne, Aidan Anderson, Brock Lynskey, Erik Houle, Will Summary, Blake Rose, Jacob Chaves, Sammy Ness, Chase Anderson, Eli Ericksen, Parker Dean and Nick Hornbuckle.
Assists — MV, Broden Herr; St, Aidan Anderson 2, Anderson Wagner 2, Houle and Bernier.
Saves — MV, Ivar Westerman 9 and Collin Nelson 2; St, Cooper Arens 1 and Vincent Burkhart 1.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.