OAK PARK HEIGHTS — On the heels of its first regular season loss since 2018, the Stillwater boys lacrosse team responded with a convincing 13-3 Suburban East Conference victory over East Ridge on Wednesday, April 28 at Stillwater Area High School.
Aidan Anderson led a balanced attack with three goals for the Ponies (3-0 SEC, 4-1), who handed East Ridge (2-1, 2-1) its first loss of the season. Tommy Lindeberg, Sammy Ness, Tomas Anderson and Alex Corbett collected two goals apiece for Stillwater, which used a five-goal second quarter to build a 5-2 lead at the break.
“I think our scoring was pretty balanced and it has been pretty blanced,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said. “East Ridge hasn’t scored less than nine goals in a game this year, so holding that team to three goals is a positive. We just played a good game today.”
East Ridge 1 1 0 1 — 3
Stillwater 0 5 2 6 — 13
Goals — ER, Kincaid Auld, Wesley Kroll and Peter Young; St, Aidan Anderson 3, Tommy Lindeberg 2, Sammy Ness 2, Tomas Anderson 2, Alex Corbett 2, Isaac Albers and Ben Shockency.
Assists — ER, Max Meifert and Young; St, Corbett 3, Lindeberg 2, Anderson and Albers.
Saves — ER, Cole Hermann 7; St, Gunner Arens 6.
Chanhassen 8, Stillwater 4
At Chanhassen, the Ponies fell behind 4-0 in the first half and were contained throughout much of Chanhassen’s 8-4 nonconference victory on Monday, April 26 at Chanhassen High School.
The undefeated Storm (4-0) built a 7-0 lead before the Ponies notched their first goal.
“My message was that I was happy with their effort,” Flock said. “They never gave up on the and the energy and effort was good the entire time. Even though the result was not what we wanted, the problem was not on the effort. That we played that team to a four-goal game with that many mistakes shows what we’re capable of and it’s something we are building off of.”
Stillwater 0 0 2 2 — 4
Chanhassen 1 3 3 1 — 8
Goals — St, Corbyn Van Duyne, Carter Bies, Sammy Ness and Alex Corbett; Ch, Brady Grandstaff 3, Jackson Smith 2, Daxton Bush, Carter Van Holland and John Dahl.
Assists — St, none; Ch, Tyr Christianson 4, Grandstaff and Van Holland.
Saves — St, Gunner Arens 9; Ch, Grant Penttinen 16.
Stillwater 20, Forest Lake 1
At Oak Park Heights, Tomas Anderson supplied four goals as the Ponies knocked off the Rangers 20-1 in a conference game on Friday, April 23 at Stillwater Area High School.
Forest Lake 0 1 0 0 — 1
Stillwater 6 4 7 3 — 20
Goals — St, Tomas Anderson 4, Tommy Lindeberg 3, Carter Bies 3, Ben Shockency 2, Aidan Anderson 2, Owen Grau, Ty Tuccitto, Brendan Bernier, Sammy Ness, Parker Dean and Alex Corbett.
Assists — St, A. Anderson 3, Bernier 3, Lindeberg 2, Bies 2, Shockency 2, Corbin Van Duyne and Ness.
Saves — St, Gunner Arens 5.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
