ARDEN HILLS — After turning back Woodbury in a showdown between previous conference unbeatens, there was no letdown for Stillwater while cruising past the Mustangs 14-4 in a Suburban East Conference boys lacrosse game on Wednesday, May 17 at Mounds View High School.
The second of those victories secured the conference title outright for the Ponies (9-0 SEC, 9-2) — the program’s fourth league championship in the past five seasons.
“An undefeated record in conference play is not something that’s easy to do by any means,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said. “I’m extremely impressed that we were able to do that with all the change in personnel from last year and the injuries we’ve had to deal with.”
Stillwater jumped out to a 6-0 lead against the Mustangs (3-6, 5-7) and never looked back.
Brock Lynskey set the scoring pace with four goals and Luke Geisbauer added three. Isaac Johnston and Ethan Bernier also contributed two goals apiece.
The Ponies are scheduled to close out the regular season with nonconference games at Chanhassen on May 20 and a home game against Prior Lake on May 25. Chanhassen is ranked No. 2 in the state nad Prior Lake has captured three state championships in the previous six seasons.
“We’re excited and continuing to get guys back from injury and by the postseason we could be peaking,” Flock said.
Stillwater 3 3 4 4 — 14
Mounds View 0 0 2 2 — 4
Goals — St, Brock Lynskey 4, Luke Geisbauer 3, Isaac Johnston 2, Ethan Bernier 2, Tomas Anderson, Grant Giese and Blake Rose.
Assists — St, Rose 2, Anderson, Giese, Lynskey, Geisbauer and Easton Abrams.
Saves — St, Casey Mork 8.
Edina 11, Stillwater 6
At Edina, the sixth-ranked Hornets scored five times in the opening quarter and kept the pressure on while snapping Stillwater’s eight-game winning streak with an 11-6 nonconference triumph on Monday, May 15 at the Edina Community Center.
Cooper Anderson scored four goals and William Sherod added three for the Hornets (8-1), who led 7-5 at halftime before outscoring Stillwater 3-1 in the third quarter to pull away.
“That team is extremely impressive,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said. “We have played (top-ranked) Benilde-St. Margaret’s and they maybe the most athletic team we’ve faced so far. They were big and strong.”
Isaac Johnston and Luke Geisbauer finished with two goals apiece for the Ponies, who also received 14 saves from fresahman goaltender Casey Mork.
“We battled, but we had 22 turnovers to their 13,” Flock said. “It was unforced turnovers which made the difference. In the end, we realized we can play with those teams and beat them, but we beat ourselves in this one.”
Stillwater 2 3 1 0 — 6
Edina 5 2 3 1 — 11
Goals — St, Isaac Johnston 2, Luke Geisbauer 2, Tomas Anderson and Blake Rose; Ed, Cooper Anderson 4, William Sherod 3, Drew Stocco 2, Eli Busse and Lyke Dietrich.
Assists — St, Rose; Ed, Stocco 3, Busse 2, Cole Brazel, Sherod, Luke Seaman and Jack Bartling.
Saves — St, Casey Mork 14; Ed, Max Rhodes 3.
Stillwater 10, Woodbury 2
At Oak Park Heights, a late-season match-up to determine the conference title turned into an impressive one-side victory for the Ponies, who dispatched Woodbury 10-2 on Friday, May 12 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Royals (8-1 SEC, 10-2) defeated Stillwater in conference play a year ago, but the Ponies earned a measure of revenge while defeating Woodbury in the state quarterfinals.
Freshman goaltender Casey Mork enjoyed a busy and productive night in goal for Stillwater, posting a remarkable 92 percent save percentage while finishing with 24 saves.
“That is not normal,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said. “Even in hockey that’s a good save percentage. We knew he had a good game, but we didn’t know until after that he had a 92- percent save percentage, especially against a good team.”
Stillwater stormed out to a 4-0 lead in the first quarter and extended the margin to six goals by halftime.
“They’re a good team and maybe the score doesn’t look that way, but they’ve had some nice wins and a very strong year,” Flock said. “It was almost one of those games where afterward you want to find something to improve on, but you’d have to search pretty hard to find a weakness in that one. It was our best performance of the season so far.”
It was a balanced scoring attack for the Ponies, with Grant Giese and Brock Lynskey scoring two goals apiece. Tomas Anderson, Isaac Johnston, Ethan Bernier, Nick Hornbuckle, Blake Rose and Zach Longnecker also supplied a goal each.
But the story was defense in this one, an emphasis that extended beyond Mork.
“They have a couple players who are very talented, bug and physical and our defense was able to match their physicality,” Flock said. “They had to resort to taking shots that weren’t as high quality. Our defense was holding them to some pretty good spots.”
Woodbury 0 0 1 1 — 2
Stillwater 4 2 1 3 — 10
Goals — Wo, Quinn Olson and Noah Schueller; St, Grant Giese 2, Brock Lynskey 2, Tomas Anderson, Isaac Johnston, Ethan Bernier, Nick Hornbuckle, Blake Rose and Zach Longnecker.
Assists — Wo, Sam Hoff; St, Bobby Appert 2, Anderson, Johnston, Bernier and Eli Erickson.
Saves — Wo, Evan Hermann 12; St, Casey Mork 24.
