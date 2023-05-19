ARDEN HILLS — After turning back Woodbury in a showdown between previous conference unbeatens, there was no letdown for Stillwater while cruising past the Mustangs 14-4 in a Suburban East Conference boys lacrosse game on Wednesday, May 17 at Mounds View High School.

The second of those victories secured the conference title outright for the Ponies (9-0 SEC, 9-2) — the program’s fourth league championship in the past five seasons.

