OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Making their first-ever state tournament appearance, the Stillwater boys lacrosse team played with determination and poise while dispatching St. Thomas Academy 13-5 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 15 at Stillwater Area High School.
The victory advances the fourth-seeded Ponies into the semifinals where they were scheduled to meet top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s (15-1) in the semifinals on Thursday, June 17. The Red Knights defeated Moorhead 17-1 in their quarterfinal. The other semifinal featured No. 3 seed Prior Lake (13-3) vs. Lakeville North, which defeated second-seeded Chanhassen 12-8 in the opening round.
The championship game at SAHS will take place on Saturday, June 19 at 3 p.m., following the third-place game at 1 p.m.
The Ponies have been close in the past, but finally broke through with their first section title this season. If there were any nerves for the state tourney debut, Ponies coach Peter Flock didn’t sense any — at least from the players.
“I would say that we have a very unique team,” Flock said. “I joke with them about it all the time, I feel like I’m constantly a nervous wreck and they seem way too calm for me, but it seems to not faze them. If they are nervous, I don’t see it. They’re very calm cool and collected. I think us coaches are the most nervous group of them all.”
The Ponies led 2-1 after one quarter, but then used a balanced attack while outscoring the Cadets (12-5) in both the second and third quarters to build a 10-3 advantage.
This was the fourth straight victory for the Ponies (15-2), whose only losses this season came against state qualifiers Chanhassen and Prior Lake. Stillwater has not allowed more than five goals in any of its last four games, outscoring its opponents by a combined 51-16 during that stretch.
Stillwater goaltender Gunner Arens finished with 23 saves, building on his strong play all season.
“We didn’t have a very extensive out-of-the-box game plan for (the Cadets),” Flock said. “It doesn’t hurt that Gunner had an unbelievable game.
“They say it a lot of times in Stanley Cup play, that a hot goaltender can make a team twice as good. We have a hot goaltender right now. As a defense we would like to have him not have to save games for us, but it makes our defense and our offense less nervous about how we handle the ball. Having such a stable guy back there, we can take a little more risk with the ball. He does save the ball a lot and we kind of put ourselves in those positions in order to try and gain some offensive advantage.”
But the goaltender is not alone back there.
“Nobody really stands out being a massive playmaker, they’re just all playing a disciplined type defense,” Flock said. “St. Thomas Academy is a good team and they were still getting to the net, but the shots we were forcing them to take were not high-quality shots. The shots they were taking were either very far out or poor shots. The defense was making them take tough shots.”
Nine different players scored at least one goal for Stillwater, which received two goals apiece from Tommy Lindeberg, Carter Bies, Tomas Anderson and Alex Corbett.
“There’s always different identities to every offense and sometimes you can’t help it, but we’re kind of a team where pretty much anyone is a threat at any time,” Flock said. “The nice thing is that our main guys are still drawing the top defenders, which allows other guys to pick up the slack a little bit. We had nine different scorers in this game and that’s something we really don’t preach. We don’t purposefully want different guys to score, but that’s the way our team is and I’m more than happy with that. This offense is different than in 2018 or 2019, this team is just very balanced across the board.”
Stillwater defeated the Cadets 9-2 in the season opener, but Flock said both teams had changed considerably — and for the better — since that meeting on April 16.
“We didn’t even watch that film with the team from that first game,” Flock said. “We essentially chalked it up as two teams that hadn’t played because it being the first game of the year and especially after a very long offseason, both coaches would probably agree we didn’t play very clean lacrosse in that first game. They had a very strong season after that with a lot of strong wins and we kind of made it a point to say we’ve never played this team and that’s how we’re going to go into it. We didn’t look at that game much, we looked at their recent games and went off of that.”
The coach was more focused on playing like the team that stymied Mahtomedi 14-5 in the section finals.
“We just wanted to kind of carry over what we wanted to do in the Mahtomedi game,” Flock said. “They didn’t have those stars like Mahtomedi did, but they were a lot more balanced so our game plan was to outwork them. In terms of talent, we were better, but along with that we wanted to make sure we were outworking them.”
Asked about what makes the Ponies so difficult to score against, Flock said it takes all hands on deck.
“It’s a combination of things, but one is how the offense is helping out on the defensive side,” Flock said. “We made it a premium for the offense to handle the ball and have longer possessions so our defense is playing a lot less defense. Against Mahtomedi we had the ball 62 percent of the time and against St. Thomas Academy is about 53 percent of the time. To play very good defense we need to play less defense.
“We had some moving pieces at the beginning of the year, but now this group has played about six games together and they’re really finding their chemistry and communication.”
St. Thomas Academy 1 1 1 2 — 5
Stillwater 2 4 4 3 — 13
Goals — STA, Jack Schwab, Adam Husaby, Luke Candon, Charlie Youtt and Carter Stahl; St, Tommy Lindeberg 2, Carter Bies 2, Tomas Anderson 2, Alex Corbett 2, Aidan Anderson, Corbin Van Duyne, Ethan Bernier, Isaac Albers and Sammy Ness.
Assists — STA, Baker Reding and Matt Hudson; St, A. Anderson 2, Lindeberg and Bies.
Saves — STA, James McDonald 8; St, Gunner Arens 23.
