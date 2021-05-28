OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Unable to maintain its strong start, the Stillwater boys lacrosse team’s eight-game winning streak was snapped by fifth-ranked Prior Lake on Wednesday, May 26 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Lakers (10-3), who have won three state championships in the past four seasons, outscored Stillwater 16-5 over the last three quarters to pull away for an 18-8 nonconference victory in the final regular season game for both teams.
Stillwater (11-2), which is ninth in the state rankings, opened a 3-2 lead after one quarter but struggled to contain the Lakers in the second. Prior Lake, which received five goals from Justin Simonson and four from Ben Mickett, outscored the Ponies 8-1 in the second to build a 10-4 halftime lead.
“It started out and we were playing very well on offense, but then had a little bit of a flip-flop where our defense started to maybe get a little complacent and they got caught,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said.
Aidan Anderson and Sammy Ness each led Stillwater with two goals, but the Ponies did not spend enough time on the attack.
“We had very low possession percentage,” Flock said. “We didn’t have the ball very much and we still managed to score eight goals against a very good team and a very good defense. In terms of goals per possession, our efficiency was up a little bit, but turnovers and stuff like that kept the ball in the defensive end. I think we’ll look back and hopefully say this kicked us in the butt a little bit and we need to clean up some of the things we’ve been talking about. We needed that game and now we have some good film to go off and talk about what we have to clean up when we play better opponents.”
The Ponies are expected to open play in the Section 4 tournament by hosting a quarterfinal opponent to be determined on Wednesday, June 2.
“We’re not the flashiest or most talented team, but they work hard and if we peak at the right time we could be very dangerous,” Flock said.
Prior Lake 2 8 4 4 — 18
Stillwater 3 1 3 1 — 8
Goals — PL, Justin Simonson 5, Ben Mickett 4, Dalton Spratt 3, Eric Dueffert 2, Sam Luethner 2, Cooper Busch and Dylan Miears; St, Aidan Anderson 2, Sammy Ness 2, Tommy Lindeberg, Isaac Albers, Carter Bies and Alex Corbett.
Assists — PL, Dueffert 2, Luethner 2, Simonson 2, Spratt 2, Jack Smith, Mickett and Joseph Carnevale; St, Corbett 5 and Lindeberg.
Saves — PL, Connor Walters 6; St, Gunner Arens 6.
Stillwater 7, Wayzata 6
At Plymouth, Ben Shockency scored his third and final goal with a few minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Ponies to a 7-6 nonconference victory over the Trojans on Tuesday, May 25 at Wayzata High School.
The game was right throughout and Wayzata (6-5) evened the score miday through the fourth quarter before Shockency’s final tally provided the difference.
“A couple times we were up by two goals and it felt like we were taking the game over, but they would fight back,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said. “They’re a good team.”
Carter Bies added two goals for the Ponies, who also received a goal each from Tomas Anderson and Alex Corbett.
Gunner Arens finished with 10 goals for Stillwater.
Stillwater 3 1 2 1 — 7
Wayzata 1 2 1 2 — 6
Goals — St, Ben Shockency 3, Carter Bies 2, Tomas Anderson and Alex Corbett; Way, Robbie Chermak 3, Jack Peterson, Hayden Davidson and Drew Goetz.
Assists — St, Bies 2, Tommy Lindeberg, Shockency and Corbett; Way, Davidson 2 and Goetz.
Saves — St, Gunner Arens 10; Way, Daniel Meinikov 9.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
