OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After rolling to a season-opening victory over St. Thomas Academy, Stillwater had its hands full before slipping past Irondale 8-7 in overtime of their Suburban East Conference boys lacrosse game on Wednesday, April 21 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the conference opener and a nail-biter for the third-ranked Ponies (1-0 SEC, 2-0), who received the game-winner from Carter Bies in overtime.
“I would say the good thing is that we didn’t allow ourselves to get too down mentally, even though things weren’t going our way,” said Ponies coach Peter Flock. “It is a very strong-minded group of kids and I think they realized towards the end of the game this wasn’t going to be won off a pretty play and they just kind of grinded out a team win.”
Stillwater had a much easier time in the season opener, but this one went back and forth throughout. The Ponies led 5-3 at halftime, but the Knights (0-1, 1-1) eventually pulled in front 7-6 in the fourth quarter.
Stillwater scored in the final two minutes of regulation and Bies came through with his only goal of the game in overtime.
“We didn’t play well,” Flock said. “There’s a lot of weaknesses we found tonight that we’re going to be working on. It seemed like they came out a little more fired up than us and we struggled with their level of energy. We eventually matched them, but it took us a while to get into that mindset.”
Aidan Anderson scored two goals to lead a balanced attack for the Ponies, who also received a goal each from Corbyn Van Duyne, Tommy Lindeberg, Sammy Ness, Ben Shockency and Alex Corbett.
Irondale 2 1 2 2 0 — 7
Stillwater 2 3 1 1 1 — 8
Goals — Ir, Sam Zupfer 2, Griffin Bourassa 2, Connor Kvaal, Charlie Shaver and Elijah Kaasa; St, Aidan Anderson 2, Corbyn Van Duyne, Tommy Lindeberg, Carter Bies, Sammy Ness, Ben Shockency and Alex Corbett.
Assists — Ir, Kvaal 3, Shaver 2 and Zupfer; St, Lindeberg, Anderson, Bies, Shockency and Corbett.
Saves — Ir, NA 12; St, Gunner Arens 6.
Stillwater 9, ST Academy 2
At Mendota Heights, it was a successful season opener for the Ponies, who stormed out to a 6-1 halftime lead on the way to a 9-2 nonconference victory on Friday, April 16 at St. Thomas Academy.
Tommy Lindeberg netted three goals to lead the Ponies, who also received two goals apiece from Ty Tuccitto and Ben Shockency. Alex Corbett led Stillwater with two assists.
“In that game we were the team that was more fired up and ready to go,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said. “We were crisp with our passing and we were finishing our chances. Defensively, the two goals they had were the only real chances they had. Our offense shares the ball, a very unselfish style of play. We were ready to go in that game.”
Gunner Arens finished with 11 saves for the Ponies.
“We really controlled pretty much every aspect of that game,” Flock said.
Stillwater 3 3 0 3 — 9
ST Academy 0 1 0 1 — 2
Goals — St, Tommy Lindeberg 3, Ty Tuccitto 2, Ben Shockency 2, Tomas Anderson and Parker Dean.
Assists — St, Alex Corbett 2 and Carter Bies.
Saves — St, Gunner Arens 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.