OAK PARK HEIGHTS — An unconventional game ended with a familiar result for the Stillwater boys lacrosse team, which dispatched Park 18-1 in a Suburban East Conference game on Wednesday, May 11 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
The game was moved indoors to the dome at the SCVRC on Wednesday morning after the weather forecast turned grim for their scheduled game at Stillwater Area High School.
“We saw the weather forecast, which completely changed from the night before,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said.
Rescheduling games has been a challenge for many sports this spring due to the shortage of officials, making it harder to find dates and times that work for both teams. Flock said everyone was happy to get the game in on a night when most others weren’t so fortunate. Prior to the project that replaced the turf and expanded the size of the dome in 2019, the field was not large enough to accommodate a MSHSL game, but there was plenty of room for players and spectators.
“We’re extremely fortunate,” Flock said. “The rink was very accommodating and there’s a lot of lacrosse teams around that wish they had that.”
The Ponies jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first quarter and stretched it to 10-1 by halftime.
Tommy Lindeberg totaled five goals to lead the Ponies, who also received three each from Carter Bies and Sammy Ness. Aidan Anderson also chipped in with two goals and joined Tomas Anderson, Lindeberg, Bies and Drew Benson with two assists each.
“We played well,” Flock said, who noted the toughest part of the team’s conference schedule is coming up. “From this point on, our next four games will be hard-fought. The important thing is when the score starts to turn that way, we still play the game correctly and the right way.”
Since losing to Irondale by one goal on April 20, the Ponies (6-1 SEC, 8-1) have outscored their conference opponents by a combined 101-12.
“Everyone kind of played very well and got a piece of the action,” Flock said. “It was very much a team offensive effort.”
Stillwater’s Cooper Arens finished with seven saves.
“Our defense has really locked themselves down a lot,” Flock said. “Our goalies are playing very well and we have two very strong goalies. Our defense has really grown together and is playing well. Teams have had a really hard time scoring on them.”
It was mostly business as usual for the Ponies.
One of the few changes necessitated by moving the game indoors had to do with the ball. Both teams agreed to switch to an orange ball, which is easier to see in the dome.
“The white ball came be tough to see so you can change the color of the ball if both teams agree,” Flock said. “We’re fortunate enough that we practice in there and the guys are used to being in that dome. It was better than getting lightning delay after lightning delay (outside).
The Stillwater girls weren’t so lucky while playing at Park. That game was suspended at halftime.
“Once we were in the dome we didn’t really realize what was going on outside, but our trainer watches the weather and things like that,” Flock said. “There were people watching the weather and making sure with Park and the parents that we had a plan in place and knew where to go from the dome, if necessary.
The severe weather sirens sounded as the teams were shaking hands following the game. The teams were sent to the hockey locker rooms in another part of the building and were released when the worst of it passed.
“There was a lull in the storm and they got home before the second around started,” Flock said.
The team was originally planning to celebrate Senior Night, but that will be combined with Youth Lacrosse night on May 18 when the Ponies host White Bear Lake.
Park fell to 4-3 in conference play and 4-4 overall.
Park 1 0 0 0 — 1
Stillwater 8 2 6 2 — 18
Goals — Par, Dom Atkins; St, Tommy Lindeberg 5, Carter Bies 3, Sammy Ness 3, Aidan Anderson 2, Tomas Anderson, Ben Shockency, Brock Lynskey, Anderson Wagner and Chase Anderson.
Assists — St, T. Anderson 2, Lindeberg 2, A. Anderson 2, Bies 2, Drew Benson 2, Wagner and Owen Grau.
Saves — Par, NA 32; St, Cooper Arens 7.
Stillwater 21, Roseville 3
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies scored early and often while building an eight-goal lead in the first quarter and pulled away for a 21-3 conference victory over Roseville on Friday, May 6 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater spread out the scoring with 11 different players collecting at least one goal, led by Tomas Anderson and Carter Bies with three each. Tommy Lindeberg, Aidan Anderson, Ben Shockency, Ethan Bernier, Sammy Ness and Anderson Wagner each contributed two goals.
“We just came out the right way and finished the right way,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said. “A lot of guys played and it was a good, all-around effort from everyone.”
Vincent Burkhart started in goal for the Ponies and finished with four saves. Cooper Arens relived him and turned away five shots.
Roseville 0 2 1 3 — 3
Stillwater 8 10 2 1 — 21
Goals — Ros, Lincoln Pederson, Parker Pederson and Chase Anderson; St, Tomas Anderson 3, Carter Bies 3, Tommy Lindeberg 2, Aidan Anderson 2, Ben Shockency 2, Ethan Bernier 2, Sammy Ness 2, Anderson Wagner 2, Brock Lynskey, Blake Rose and Jacob Chaves.
Assists — Ros, L. Pederson and P. Pederson; St, A. Anderson 2, Lynskey 2, Lindeberg, Jack Wells, Rose and Chase Anderson.
Saves — Ros, NA; St, Vincent Burkhart 4 and Cooper Arens 5.
