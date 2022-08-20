After helping lead the Ponies to a third-place finish in the state tournament, seniors Carter Bies and Owen Grau were honored as the Most Valuable Athlete(s) for the Stillwater boys lacrosse team.

The Ponies finished with a 15-4 record, including 7-2 to tie Woodbury for second place behind Irondale in the Suburban East Conference standings. Stillwater also won its second straight Section 4 championship and placed third at the state tournament, moving up one spot after placing fourth in 2021.

