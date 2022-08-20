Carter Bies, above, joined Owen Grau in sharing the Most Valuable Athlete award for the Stillwater boys lacrosse team. Bies and Grau also joined Tommy Lindeberg, Nick Jackson and Corbin Van Duyne in earning all-conference honors. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)
After helping lead the Ponies to a third-place finish in the state tournament, seniors Carter Bies and Owen Grau were honored as the Most Valuable Athlete(s) for the Stillwater boys lacrosse team.
The Ponies finished with a 15-4 record, including 7-2 to tie Woodbury for second place behind Irondale in the Suburban East Conference standings. Stillwater also won its second straight Section 4 championship and placed third at the state tournament, moving up one spot after placing fourth in 2021.
Bies and Grau were joined in earning all-conference honors by teammates Tommy Lindeberg, Nick Jackson and Corbin Van Duyne. Ty Tuccitto, Aidan Anderson, Cooper Arens and Vincent Burkhart were honorable mention all-conference selections.
Bies ranked among team leaders in several categories, finishing with 38 ground balls, and 24 goals and 8 assists for 32 points in the regular season. Grau totaled 43 ground balls and helped set the tone for a team that outscored its opponents by a combined 232-97 in 19 games.
Lindeberg produced a team-high 33 goals and 19 assists for 52 points and also joined Tuccitto with 36 ground balls. Aidan Anderson ranked second for the Ponies with 34 assists to go along with 16 goals. Sammy Ness also contributed 16 goals while Tomas Anderson and Ben Shockency added 13 goals apiece.
Arens and Burkhart shared goaltending duties and each were effective while limiting opponents to just 5.1 goals per game.
Stillwater outscored its three section opponents by a combined 36-13, including an 8-3 victory over Mahtomedi in the finals. Bies, Lindeberg, Jackson and Van Duyne, who won more than 75 percent of his face-offs during the regular season and led the team with 64 ground balls, were chosen to the All-Section First Team. Tuccitto and Aidan Anderson landed on the All-Section Second Team.
Van Duyne was also named to the State All-Tournament Team.
Bies was selected to receive Second Team All-State honors from the Minnesota High School Boys Lacrosse Coaches Association while Lindeberg earned Third Team All-State honors. Jackson and Van Duyne were honorable mention all-state honorees.
Bies was also placed on the Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team.
Wyatt Carroll was chosen the Most Improved Player for the Stillwater varsity team. Lindeberg was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year and Jackson was honored as the Defensive Player of the Year.
In addition to Bies and Grau for the varsity team, the Ponies Award (MVP) was presented to Titan Pilquist of the JV team and Auggie Bertsch of the 9/10 team.
Captains for next year’s team will be announced at a later date.
All-Conference: Owen Grau, Carter Bies, Tommy Lindeberg, Nick Jackson and Corbin Van Duyne; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Ty Tuccitto, Aidan Anderson, Cooper Arens and Vincent Burkhart; All-Section First Team: Carter Bies, Tommy Lindeberg, Nick Jackson and Corbin Van Duyne; All-Section Second Team: Ty Tuccitto and Aidan Anderson; State All-Tournament Team: Corbin Van Duyne; Minnesota State High School Boys Lacrosse Coaches Association All-State Second Team: Carter Bies; Minnesota State High School Boys Lacrosse Coaches Association All-State Third Team: Tommy Lindeberg; Minnesota State High School Boys Lacrosse Coaches Association All-State Honorable Mention: Nick Jackson and Corbin Van Duyne; Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team: Carter Bies; Most Improved Player of the Year: Wyatt Carroll, Zach Longnecker (JV) and Sam Schilling (9/10); Pony Award (MVP): Owen Grau, Carter Bies, Titan Pilquist (JV) and Auggie Bertsch (9/10); Offensive Player of the Year: Tommy Lindeberg, Will Summary (JV), Grant Gies (JV) and Aiden Sargent (9/10); Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Jackson, Ben Peterson (JV) and Quinton Olson (9/10); Most Valuable Athlete: Owen Grau and Carter Bies; Captains elect: To be announced.
