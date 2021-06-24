OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Matching the seeding for its first-ever appearance, the Stillwater boys lacrosse team placed fourth in the state tournament on Saturday, June 19 at Stillwater Area High School.
After losing to eventual champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the semifinals, the fourth-seeded Ponies were unable to climb all the way back in a hard-fought 10-9 loss to Lakeville North in the third-place game.
It was a solid showing for the Ponies, even if the outcome fell short of their ultimate goal.
“We’re overall very happy and proud of the group,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said. “Obviously we weren’t looking for fourth or third, we were looking for first. But no matter what, how hard they played and the new standard they kind of put on the rest of the future Stillwater teams are really impressive. We’re really happy with the group.”
Stillwater finished the season with a 15-4 record, falling only to the top three finishers at state and Chanhassen, which was the No. 2 seed before getting ousted by Lakeville North (13-6) in the state quarterfinals.
“Those are our four losses and they are to four extremely talented groups and groups with a lot of experience winning lacrosse games,” Flock said. “All four were in the state tournament and all four could have made a run to the championship. The fact that we played with them and didn’t lose to anyone else is definitely a success in my book.”
The Ponies jumped out to a 3-0 lead and were locked in a tight battle with the Panthers throughout the first half.
North evened the score at 4-all on the third of seven goals by Tyler Winship with just 27 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Winship scored two more goals in the second quarter as the Panthers slipped in front 6-5 at halftime.
The Panthers took control while scoring the first three goals of the second half, extending their lead to 9-5 midway through the third quarter.
Tomas Anderson, who joined teammates Tommy Lindeberg and Aidan Anderson with two goals apiece, finally ended the drought for Stillwater by scoring with 1:18 remaining in the third.
Lindeberg and Ben Shockency continued the charge for the Ponies with a goal each in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter to climb within 9-8.
“It probably came down to more possession time,” Flock said. “We struggled at face-offs a few times and they got a run going, but we found a way to battle back.”
The Ponies had opportunities to tie, but it was North who struck next as Leo Piscitiello scored with 6:05 remaining to provide a two-goal cushion.
Stillwater was undeterred, responding with a goal from Aidan Anderson with 4:30 remaining to pull within 10-9.
The Ponies misfired on several opportunities in the final minutes, but the Panthers regained possession late and ran out the clock.
“We started to get some more possession time,” Flock said of the team’s fourth-quarter surge. “The more you can have the ball and keep the ball the more chances you’re going to get. Possession time was a big part of our comeback and it was a big part of their win.
“Even though we don’t want to end our season on a loss, we’re just more happy about the way they battled. You’re going to have those ups and downs and when a team goes on an up it’s a pretty strong up. We struggled to stop them in the third quarter, but a couple more minutes on the clock and maybe we could have done something different, but it is what it is.”
The coach was pleased with the effort, but lamented the inability to slow down North’s third-quarter outburst.
“We didn’t put a full game together,” Flock said. “Our offensive shooting percentage was down and our defense had a few mental errors, even though they held down a team that was scoring a lot of goals. That’s how it is when you’re playing one of the best teams in the state, when you don’t put a complete game together it’s going to be hard to win.”
The Panthers, who won just three of their first eight games to start the season, carried a nine-game winning streak before falling to state runner-up Prior Lake in overtime in the semifinals.
“We ran into a team that was running pretty hot,” Flock said. “They beat Chanhassen pretty handily and took Prior Lake to overtime. They kind of found their groove and we ran into a team that was playing up.”
This experience should also pay dividends for a team that will graduate just four seniors who played significant minutes.
“We hope it just breeds a tradition of winning that Section 4 and getting to the state tournament every year,” Flock said. “Now that it’s been proven, it will be expected by every team we have that we should be going this far. It gives us that push that we can go this far and it will just be a mindset thing and mentality. This group, as much as we’d have loved for them to win the whole thing, they’ll know that every victory in the state tournament going forward will be because of what they started.”
L. North 4 2 3 1 — 10
Stillwater 4 1 1 3 — 9
Goals — LN, Tyler Winship 7, Austin Winship, Nick Getchman and Leo Piscitiello; St, Tommy Lindeberg 2, Aidan Anderson 2, Tomas Anderson 2, Carter Bies, Sammy Ness and Ben Shockency.
Assists — LN, A. Winship; St, Isaac Albers, T. Anderson and Shockency.
Saves — LN, AJ Preachuk 13; St, Gunner Arens 13.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 9, Stillwater 3
At Oak Park Heights, on the heels of state runner-up finishes each of the past three seasons, Benilde-St. Margaret’s left little doubt while claiming its first state championship since 2011.
The Red Knights (17-1) outscored its three state opponents by a combined 42-10, including a 9-3 semifinal victory over Stillwater on Thursday, June 17 at SAHS.
“They’re just strong everywhere,” Stillwater coach Peter Flock said. “They have a lot of depth and run two lines on offense and two lines on defense and they have a Division I goalie. They don’t have any true weaknesses and that’s what makes them tough. As a group, they are very, very strong.”
Stillwater was effective early, playing to a 2-all tie after the first quarter, but Benilde-St. Margaret’s outscored the Ponies 4-0 in the second and third quarters to build a 6-2 lead.
“Our game plan before the game was to make it a messy lacrosse game,” Flock said. “We wanted to make it a more of a dogfight, more of a scrappy type of game. That team is very talented, by far the most talented team in the state. We tried to make a game plan of out-working and out-hustling them, but it wasn’t enough.
“We held them to four goals in the first half. In terms of what our defense did against that team, it was going to be up to the offense to be able to score 8, 9 or 10 goals against the best team in the state. We did make it a messy game, but they handled the pressure so hat’s off to them. They didn’t stray away from their game plan, either.”
Paddy Burns led the Red Knights with four goals and Matthew Dowden added three tallies.
Alex Corbett, Ben Shockency and Carter Bies notched a goal each for the Ponies, who were also outscored 3-1 in the fourth quarter.
“We had some good looks and we hit a couple posts, but their goalie made some big saves,” Flock said. “We weren’t completely lost out there, but it felt like we were working way harder to find those looks than against anyone we had played before. They’re a very big, strong and disciplined team and you really have to grind your way to the net and they were able to do their thing to hold us to only three goals.”
Gunner Arens stayed busy in goal for the Ponies, finishing with 18 saves.
“Besides the score, it was a good game,” Flock said. “The kids never quit on the game, no matter what the score was. It showed our team’s culture that we’re a hard-working team and have a no-quit attitude.”
Stillwater 2 0 0 1 — 3
B.-St. Margaret’s 2 2 2 3 — 9
Goals — St, Carter Bies, Ben Shockency and Alex Corbett; BSM, Paddy Burns 4, Matthew Dowden 3, Cam Gelling and Jackson Leischow.
Assists — St, none; BSM, Carsen Brandt, Leischow and Sky Rold.
Saves — St, Gunner Arens 18; BSM, Justin Dalum 10.
