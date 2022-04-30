WOODBURY — Jumping out to a 10-1 halftime lead, the Stillwater boys lacrosse team cruised to a 16-1 Suburban East Conference victory over the Raptors on Wednesday, April 27 at East Ridge High School.
It was the second lop-sided win in a row for the Ponies (2-1 SEC, 3-1) since a one-goal loss to Irondale (3-0, 3-1) on April 20.
“The Irondale game last week opened our eyes a little bit,” Stillwater coach Peter Flock said. “We’ve really embraced not taking a team lightly and at Forest Lake and East Ridge we didn’t take anything for granted.”
Sophomore Brock Lynskey set the scoring pace for Stillwater with four goals while Tommy Lindeberg and Carter Bies added three each. A total of nine players collected at least one goal for the Ponies.
“I love getting everybody into the game and any sort of situation you can get everyone in and equal playing time makes it fun for me,” Flock said. “We have an extremely unselfish group of players and they have no problem giving up time in those situations where you mentor those younger guys up.”
Bies and Lynskey also led the Ponies with three assists each.
The coach said there’s been progress since the Irondale on offense.
“I would say less turnovers and we ran our offense the way it was designed,” Flock said. “Against Irondale we got a tough battle and our way of doing things on offense kind of took a backseat. We worked on it a lot in practice and it works when we do that. Under pressure, we still need to play our game and not let another team dictate how we run our offense.”
Vincent Burkhart finished with five saves for the Ponies and Cooper Arens also added a safe while splitting the goaltending duties.
Owen Grau and Ty Tuccitto each collected five ground balls for Stillwater.
After facing Mounds View in a conference game on Friday, but the sixth-ranked Ponies are scheduled to host third-ranked Chanhassen in a nonconference game on Saturday, April 30. It is a rematch of sorts for the teams as Stillwater defeated Chanhassen in the U14 state championship game in 2018. Many of those players on both teams are seniors this year.
“They know each other very well,” Flock said.
Stillwater 6 4 4 2 — 16
East Ridge 1 0 0 0 — 1
Goals — St, Brock Lynskey 4, Tommy Lindeberg 3, Carter Bies 3, Ben Shockency, Erik Houle, Ethan Bernier, Sammy Ness, Anderson Wagner and Chase Anderson; ER, Oliver Stalsberg.
Assists — St, Bies 3, Lynskey 3, Lindeberg 2, Aidan Anderson, Ness and Wagner.
Saves — St, Vincent Burkhart 5 and Cooper Arens 1; ER, Ben Colberg 13.
Stillwater 13, Forest Lake 2
At Forest Lake, Tommy Lindeberg delivered a team-high three goals as Stillwater dispatched the Rangers 13-2 in a conference contest on Friday, April 22 at Forest Lake High School.
Carter Bies, Brock Lynskey and Sammy Ness added two goals apiece for Stillwater, which scored six times in the second quarter to take a 10-1 lead into halftime.
Corbyn Van Duyne won 11 of 12 face-offs for the Ponies and also totaled a team-high six ground balls.
Stillwater 4 6 1 2 — 13
Forest Lake 0 1 0 1 — 2
Goals — St, Tommy Lindeberg 3, Carter Bies 2, Brock Lynskey 2, Sammy Ness 2, Aidan Anderson, Ethan Bernier, Will Summary and Blake Rose; FL, NA.
Assists — St, Lindeberg 3, Anderson 3, Bies, Ben Shockency, Anderson Wagner and Nic Jackson; FL, NA.
Saves — St, Cooper Arens 6; FL, NA.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
