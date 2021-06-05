OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Carter Bies and Aidan Anderson combined for nine goals to help lift the Stillwater boys lacrosse team to a 17-3 victory over St. Paul in the quarterfinals of the Section 4 tournament on Wednesday, June 2 at Stillwater Area High School.
The top-seeded and eighth-ranked Ponies (12-2) stormed out to a 10-2 halftime lead and didn’t let up while outscoring St. Paul 5-0 in the third quarter.
Carter Bies finished with five goals and an assist while Aidan Anderson added four goals for the Ponies. Tommy Lindeberg also collected a hat trick for Stillwater.
“For the vast majority of the team, this was their first playoff game as a varsity player, so it feels good to get that first one under their belt,” Ponies coach Peter Flock said. “They came out and did what they had to do to get the win and we’re just looking forward to the next one.”
Stillwater advances to face fourth-seeded Hill-Murray in the semifinals on Friday, June 4 at 1 p.m. The Pioneers (11-3) advanced with a 12-9 quarterfinal victory over Roseville.
In the other half of the section, sixth-seeded White Bear Lake sprung a 9-6 upset on third-seeded Irondale and will face second-seeded Mahtomedi in the other semifinal.
The Ponies, who are seeking their first-ever section championship, were more focused in the second half after a little sloppiness crept in during the first half.
“Our biggest thing in these types of games is that it can create bad habits,” Flock said. “As much as it’s nice to be up 10-2, most of the conversation was about damage control and let’s not start doing things we wouldn’t normally do and keep playing our style, because I felt a couple of plays we were going in that direction with some sloppy play.
“They came out in the second half and really knuckled down and played the way we want them to play.”
Gunner Arens saved 8 of the 10 shots he faced for the Ponies in the first half and was eventually replaced by his younger brother, Cooper Arens, in the second half.
St. Paul, which defeated Tartan/North St. Paul 13-9 in the play-in game on Tuesday, June 1, finished the season with an 8-6 record.
St. Paul 1 1 0 1 — 3
Stillwater 5 5 5 2 — 17
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
