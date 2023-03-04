MAPLEWOOD — After splitting two overtime games during the regular season, it was Woodbury that prevailed in the one with even higher stakes on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Aldrich Arena.
The seventh-seeded Royals scored two minutes into overtime to secure a 1-0 overtime victory over the No. 2-seeded Ponies in the Section 4AA quarterfinals.
Woodbury (12-13-1) advanced to face third-seeded Hill-Murray (12-13-1) in the semifinals on Wednesday, March 1 while Stillwater has its promising season end with a 14-9-3 record. It marks the first time the Ponies have lost a section quarterfinal game since 2008.
Stillwater defeated the Royals 4-3 in overtime on Jan. 24, before Woodbury prevailed 3-2 in another overtime game on Feb. 2.
After nearly 53 scoreless minutes in the deciding game, it was Ethan Hansen who buried the puck after a pile-up in front of the net to deliver the game-winner for the Royals.
“Anything can happen in overtime,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “They got the job done.”
Stillwater outshot the Royals 10-6 in the third period and 32-28 overall, but did not put a shot on net in overtime. Kam Carlson finished with 32 saves to earn the shutout.
“We felt like we had we had many opportunities throughout the game to score,” Zanon said. “Whether we missed the opportunity or their goaltender made some outstanding saves, that was the difference.”
After evenly played opening period, the Ponies picked up their play in the second and also created the better of the opportunities in the third, but were unable to convert while getting shut out for the first time all season. In fact, it was only the third time Stillwater has been held to fewer than two goals in a game.
“The first period was kind of even, but the second period we started to take over,” Zanon said. “We had a couple of power plays we generated some momentum and opportunities, but definitely in the third it felt like it was just a matter of time until one goes in.
“We had many opportunities on the power play and many golden opportunities we didn’t capitalize on. We felt if we got one the flood gates would open, but (Woodbury) played a good game, played a good system, and their goalie played out of his mind, so hats off to them.”
Top-seeded White Bear Lake (20-5) held a 48-19 advantage in shots on goal over eighth-seeded Tartan in the earlier game, but still needed overtime to eventually advance by a 4-3 margin.
This was the ninth time Stillwater extended play into overtime in 26 games this season, finishing with a 3-3-3 record in those games.
“We did everything we wanted to do except for putting the puck in the net,” Zanon said. “Those are the types of things that you need in big games like that is for those opportunities to go in, but we weren’t able to do it.
“All the pieces were there other than putting the puck in the net — and that’s a big part of success right there, is putting it in the net. If you don’t score, you don’t win.”
The loss hit especially hard due to the 11 seniors who have provided leadership and paved the way for a tight-knit team. One of those seniors, Ty Tuccitto, has been on the team in all four of Zanon’s seasons as coach.
“They did an amazing job as a senior class,” Zanon said. “We wanted a better ending for those guys, but they did a great job. In my four years, this was by far the closest guys, not just the senior class, but everybody included throughout the entire year. You can tell the fun they had in the room and it’s a real testament to how they wanted the season to go.”
“We always wish them the very best. It’s going to be a fun spring and summer to see where these guys end up and what they can do at the next level. There’s definitely a lot to be proud of. I think everybody is pretty disappointed. There’s not one guy in the room that didn’t think we had a chance to do something special and everybody was wishing for a better ending.”
Woodbury 0 0 0 0 — 1
Stillwater 0 0 0 0 — 0
First period — No scoring.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — No scoring.
Overtime — 1. Ethan Hansen (Aiden Grossklaus) 1:57.
Penalties — Wo, 5-10:00; St, 1-2:00.
Saves — Wo (Kam Carlson) 8-14-10-0—32; St (Tomas Anderson) 9-9-6-3—27.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.