WOODBURY — Playing on back-to-back nights for the first time all season, Stillwater was unable to break through against Woodury while falling 2-0 in a Suburban East Conference boys hockey game on Friday, Feb. 19 at HealthEast Sports Center.
This was the second of five straight road games for Stillwater, which is 7-0 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
“We didn’t have a lot of jump and didn’t play with a lot of energy, but we were able to put 40 shots on the board,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “Woodbury played a great game. They scored when they had opportunities and they blocked a lot of shots. They did everything they had to do to beat us that night.”
Following a scoreless opening period, Woodbury’s Dylan Chapman scored his first goal of the season at 5:28 of the second period for a 1-0 lead.
The Royals (3-7-2, 3-7-2) extended their lead in the third with Derek Marrier scoring at 6:18 to provide a two-goal cushion.
It was the first time the Ponies have been shut out this season.
“We didn’t have a lot of grade-A chances,” Zanon said. “We did have a couple of posts and five power plays, but were not able to capitalize.”
It was just the third straight in goal this season for Otto Altman, who finished with 40 saves while earning the shutout.
“Their goalie played well,” Zanon said. “The biggest thing for us is we just kind of played in spurts. You can’t expect to win and play in this league every game like that and come out on top. Woodbury played a great game and a defensive style and were able to beat us on their best night.”
The loss drops the Ponies (8-2-1 SEC, 8-2-1) into fourth place in the conference standings behind White Bear Lake (10-2-1, 10-2-1), Cretin-Derham Hall (10-1, 10-1) and Forest Lake (8-3-2, 8-3-2).
Stillwater has played the Rangers twice, but still has a game each remaining with the Bears and Raiders.
“We can’t look at hoping somebody else does our job for us,” Zanon said. “We have to play our best in those seven games. Also, a section seed is important at this point. We can’t take any more losses, we just have to try and play our best and try to be ready for those section playoffs.
“You can’t overlook anybody in this league anymore. It’s the team that comes ready to play every night. We have to start being that team that’s ready to play from the drop of the puck. That’s what we’re concentrating on now.”
Stillwater 0 0 0 — 0
Woodbury 0 1 1 — 2
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. Wo, Dylan Chapman (Jackson Miller) 5:28.
Third period — 2. Wo, Derek Marrier (Cole Heather, Tyler Kulesa) 6:18.
Penalties — St, 3-6:00; Wo, 6-12:00.
Saves — St (Nolan LaCosse) 9-16-6—31; Wo (Otto Altman) 9-18-13—40.
Stillwater 2, Forest Lake 2
At Forest Lake, scoring twice in the last three minutes of regulation, the Rangers fought back to earn a 2-all tie against Stillwater on Thursday, Feb 18 at Forest Lake Sports Center.
The Ponies were assessed five penalties in the third period and the Rangers (8-3-2 SEC, 8-3-2) took advantage when Jackson Maas scored on the power play at 14:37 to climb within 2-1.
Connor Brust followed with a goal at 15:32 as Forest Lake evened the score at 2-all.
“We were playing well and then we got into some penalty problems,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “We killed off nine minutes in the third period, but we were in the penalty box too often and they got it tied up.”
Alex Corbett struck first for the Ponies at 2:32 of the second period, scoring on assists from Ty Tuccitto and Riley Skuza.
“The first period definitely we didn’t play our greatest,” Zanon said. “We spent a lot of time in our d-zone. We picked it up in the second.”
Stillwater pushed the lead to 2-0 early in the third period as Gunner Arens scored with help from Henry Lawrence.
The Ponies killed off five of six penalties, but were unable to convert on their three chances on the power play.
“We had plenty of opportunities and a power play and we didn’t capitalize,” Zanon said.
The Ponies felt fortunate to survive a scoreless opening period after getting outshot 12-6. Sophomore Tomas Anderson finished with 33 saves overall.
“Tomas Anderson played just outstanding in the first period, making all of the saves,” Zanon said. “Out of those 12 shots there were six or seven grade-A opportunities where he had to come up big for us to keep us in the game and he was able to do that.”
Casey Sauve totaled 24 saves for the Rangers, including four in the overtime period.
“It was a back-and-forth battle and to give up a two-goal lead is going to be disappointing, but hopefully down the line we learn to tighten up and play better D and stay out of the box,” Zanon said. “We lost a lot of guys in that game just due to penalties and not being able to get others out on the ice.”
Stillwater 0 1 1 0 — 2
Forest Lake 0 0 2 0 — 2
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. St, Alex Corbett (Ty Tuccitto, Riley Skuza) 2:31.
Third period — 2. St, Gunner Arens (Henry Lawrence) 3:57; 1. FL, Jackson Maas (Chase Osterberg, Gavin Middendorf) pp, 14:37; 2. FL, Connor Brust (Jaxen Steele, Osterberg) 15:32.
Overtime — No scoring.
Penalties — St, 7-19:00; FL, 5-10:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 12-11-10-0—33; FL (Casey Sauve) 6-8-6-4—24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.