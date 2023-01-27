It was another overtime effort for the Stillwater boys hockey team, but this one came with a payoff as the Ponies edged Woodbury 4-3 in a Suburban East Conference contest on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Stillwater (4-3-0 SEC, 9-4-3) settled for ties after going to overtime in its two previous games against Blake and Hill-Murray, but Brody Dustin delivered the game-winner with three minutes remaining in the team’s latest overtime session.
The Ponies trailed 2-0 in the second period before Carson Kingbay scored on assists from Will Kane and Matthew Marah. Kane, who finished with three points, followed with a goal to even the score at 2-all midway through the period.
Mason Rudin regained the lead for Woodbury (2-5-1, 10-6-1) with about seven minutes remaining in the second, but Ty Tuccitto answered for the Ponies with the tying goal at 14:13.
After a scoreless third period, Dustin came through with the deciding tally for the Ponies.
This was the third straight overtime game for the Ponies and their sixth of the season. Stillwater has not lost in overtime, improving to 3-0-3 in those contests. The Ponies also improved to 5-1 in games decided by a single goal.
Woodbury 1 2 0 0 — 3
Stillwater 0 3 0 1 — 4
First period — 1. Wo, Aiden Grossklaus (unassisted) 15:50.
Second period — 2. Wo, Joey Moeller (Ethan Hansen, Grossklaus) 1:28; 1. St, Carson Kingbay (Will Kane, Matthew Marah) 2:29; 2. St, Kane (Matthew Volkman, Marah) 8:14; 3. Wo, Mason Rudin (Joey Lucius, Patrick Healy) 9:58; 3. St, Ty Tuccitto (Daniel Roeske, Riley Skuza) 14:13.
