It was another overtime effort for the Stillwater boys hockey team, but this one came with a payoff as the Ponies edged Woodbury 4-3 in a Suburban East Conference contest on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

Stillwater (4-3-0 SEC, 9-4-3) settled for ties after going to overtime in its two previous games against Blake and Hill-Murray, but Brody Dustin delivered the game-winner with three minutes remaining in the team’s latest overtime session.

