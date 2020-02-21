Stillwater closed out the regular season with a come-from-behind 3-2 nonconference boys hockey victory over Holy Family Catholic on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
After a 6-1 Suburban East Conference victory over Forest Lake two nights earlier, the Ponies (14-3-1 SEC, 18-6-1) finished three points behind Cretin-Derham Hall (16-2-0, 19-5-1) in the conference standings, but three points ahead of third-place White Bear Lake (13-5-0, 16-8-1).
“We obviously would have liked to be closer to Cretin, but you play the season and we battled and were able to beat Cretin and White Bear Lake to get into that section spot,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “We tied Forest Lake earlier and loss to Park and that could have made a difference, but Cretin had such a good season. To finish second based on where we were early on, to finish second is great for us and we’re obviously at a point to move forward and build on things in the section.”
Stillwater earned the No. 2 seed ahead of the third-seeded Bears for the Section 4AA tournament, which begins with the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 22. The Ponies will face seventh-seeded Roseville (3-15, 9-16) at 7 p.m. Hill-Murray (16-6-3), which defeated the Ponies 5-2 earlier this season, received the top seed.
The Ponies fell behind 2-0 in the first period against Holy Family. Noel Rahn scored a shorthanded goal at 9:42 and Luke Roelofs pushed the lead to 2-0 with a goal just over a minute later.
Joe Stengl scored with less than two minutes left in the period to climb within a goal, but the Ponies still trailed entering the third period.
“This is the type of game we have to start getting used to,” Zanon said. “Holy Family plays a good game and you’re going to have to expect that maybe things aren’t always going to go your way and you have to show the resilience and battle back.”
Keegan O’Brien didn’t waste any time in the third, scoring on assists by Cam Benson and Nick Dario just 27 seconds into the period to pull even at 2-all. Then with just 1:20 remaining in regulation, Evan Murr fired a shot past goaltender Dylan Halliwill for the game-winner. The deciding sequence started with a blocked shot that deflected to Murr and he one-timed it into the back of the net.
“Overall, we played well,” Zanon said. “We stuck with it and that’s the important thing.”
Holy Family 2 0 0 — 2
Stillwater 1 0 2 — 3
First period — 1. HF, Noel Rahn (Nick Blood) sh, 9:42; 2. HF, Luke Roelofs (Jacob Cameron) 10:55; 1. St, Joe Stengl (Grant Miller) 15:04.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — 2. St, Keegan O’Brien (Cam Benson, Nick Dario) :27; 3. St, Evan Murr (Benson) 15:40.
Penalties — HF, 4-8:00; St, 1-2:00.
Saves — HF (Dylan Halliwill) 6-14-4—24; St (Logan Bies) 8-7-8—23.
Stillwater 6, Forest Lake 1
The Ponies closed out their conference schedule with a 6-1 victory over Forest Lake on Thursday, Feb. 13 at the SCVRC.
Stillwater led 1-0 on a goal by Gunner Arens in the first period, but seized control with a four-goal second period to build a 5-0 lead.
Noah Tussey started the surge with a power play goal at 2:12 and Evan Murr followed with a goal at 6:20 to provide a three-goal cushion. Nick Dario scored on a penalty shot at 10:45 and Mike Sweetland scored in the final minute of the period on assists from Keegan O’Brien and Murr.
“We came ready to play,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said.
Tussey added another goal in the third period before Kahler Leipzig spoiled the shutout bid with a goal for the Rangers at 11:19.
Both teams spent time in the box, but Stillwater finished just one for nine on the power play.
Forest Lake 0 0 1 — 1
Stillwater 1 4 1 — 6
First period — 1. St, Gunner Arens (Evan Murr, Grant Miller) 3:21.
Second period — 2. St, Noah Tussey (Joe Stengl, Ty Tuccitto) pp, 2:12; 3. St, Evan Murr (Ronnie Donar, Stengl) 6:20; 4. St, Nick Dario (penalty shot) 10:45; 5. St, Mike Sweetland (Keegan O’Brien, Murr) 16:19.
Third period — 6. St, Tussey (Dario, O’Brien) 10:59; 1. FL, Kahler Leipzig (Justin Vlatkovich, Cole Wachter) 11:19.
Penalties — FL, 13-24:00; St, 6-12:00.
Saves — FL (Josie Bothun) 2-7-x—9 and (Casey Sauve) x-5-10—15; St (Logan Bies) 10-1-6—17.
