The Stillwater boys hockey team has gotten comfortable at home, but is hoping to find similar success as the Ponies prepare for six consecutive road games that will go a long way towards determining whether they can contend for a Suburban East Conference championship.
The Ponies reeled off their sixth straight victory — all home games — with a 4-2 triumph over Park on Saturday, Feb. 13 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. Stillwater (8-1 SEC, 8-1) trails Cretin-Derham Hall (9-1, 9-1) and White Bear Lake (9-2, 9-2) by two points in the conference standings, but the Ponies have also played fewer games.
“With the next six games being on the road, this is not an easy run and it’s going to show a lot about our character,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “Guys are going to have to be ready to play game in and game out to keep us at the top of the conference here. We’re going to try and stay on top of our game and be our best through these next six for sure. This next stretch of six games is going to be big.”
After a scoreless opening period against the Wolfpack (3-7, 3-7), Ty Tuccitto scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season just 40 seconds into the second period. Evan Murr then scored with just 52 seconds remaining in the second to provide a two-goal cushion.
“We actually played a pretty good game,” Zanon said. “We got the W, which is the important thing. We had opportunities to score and a put a few more on the board, but they didn’t get a whole lot of chances throughout the game, so that was nice to see.”
Colin Jungwirth scored for Park on the power play midway through the third period, but Aidtya Mehta answered less than two minutes later for the Ponies to provide a 3-1 lead. Tommy Lindeberg also scored with less than three minutes remaining for a 4-1 lead.
Park added a late goal to climb within 4-2.
“We’re definitely getting contributions from everybody,” Zanon said. “Game in and game out there’s someone different on the scoreboard every night. The scoring is being spread out, which hopefully works out good against teams that are able to shut down one or two lines. We have scoring coming from everywhere right now.”
Stillwater held a slight edge in shots on goal (33-28) and Nolan LaCosse finished with 26 saves for the Ponies.
“We were definitely pleased with the play,” Zanon said. “The one negative was that we took way to many penalties. That’s too many against any team, but our (penalty kill) has been pretty good all season. We were able to kill five out of six, but as sections start creeping up your special teams are going to be big. We were also able to get one on the power play, so that was good. One out of three on the power play was a good sign for us and hopefully a good sign of things to come.”
Park 0 0 2 — 2
Stillwater 0 2 2 — 4
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. St, Ty Tuccitto (Riley Skuza, Alex Corbett) :40; 2. St, Evan Murr (Joe Manning, Skuza) 16:08.
Third period — 1. Par, Colin Jungwirth (Jackson Wiedner, Dalton Anderson) pp, 6:55; 3. St, Aidtya Mehta (Henry Lawrence, Carter Bies) 8:43; 4. St, Tommy Lindeberg (Aidan Anderson, Keegan O’Brien) 14:04; 2. Par, Anderson (Jungwirth, Samuel Janski) 15:34.
Penalties — Par, 3-6:00; St, 7-14:00.
Saves — Par (Conner Nelsen) 9-7-13—29; St (Nolan LaCosse) 5-11-10—26.
Stillwater 7, Irondale 1
Seven different players contributed to the scoring and 12 players notched at least one point to propel the Ponies to a 7-1 conference victory over Irondale on Thursday, Feb. 11 at the SCVRC.
“We just wanted to make sure we played with emotion this game,” Zanon said. “Especially not having buildings full and getting up for every game, we just wanted to make sure we had the emotion and came out hard start to finish.”
After a scoreless first period, it was Irondale that struck first in the second with a goal from Sam Mancino just 45 seconds into the period.
The Ponies answered with four goals in the second period and tacked on three more in the third to pull away.
“We let them hang around for the first period they had the early lead in the second, but we stuck together,” Zanon said. “We needed to move the puck around and the guys really turned it on after they scored that first goal.”
Keegan O’Brien scored a short-handed tally at 6:14 of the second and Joe Manning, Ty Tuccitto and Alex Corbett added goals before the period ended to provide a 4-1 lead.
Aidtya Mehta, Brendan Bernier and Henry Lawrence also contributed a goal each for the Ponies in the third.
“I think we were just connecting a bit better and moved the puck better,” Zanon said. “Their goalie made some big saves early, but we just keep telling the guys we’re getting chances. Just keep producing chances and eventually the puck will go in. We started capitalizing and when the door was open we started to put the puck in the net when we could.”
Tomas Anderson finished with 10 saves for the Ponies, who held a 51-11 advantage in shots on goal.
Elijah Kaasa totaled 44 saves for the Knights (0-10-1 SEC, 0-10-1).
Irondale 0 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 0 4 3 — 7
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. Ir, Sam Mancino (unassisted) :45; 1. St, Keegan O’Brien (Evan Murr, Aidan Anderson) sh, 6:14; 2. St, Joe Manning (O’Brien, Anderson) 11:16; 3. St, Ty Tuccitto (Daniel Roeske, Murr) 12:48; 4. St, Alex Corbett (Anderson, Murr) 16:34.
Third period — 5. St, Aidtya Mehta (Cartier Bies, Tuccitto) 1:00; 6. St, Brendan Bernier (Gunner Arens, Manning) 5:12; 7. St, Henry Lawrence (Roeske, Corbett) 8:24.
Penalties — Ir, 1-2:00; St, 2-4:00.
Saves — Ir (Elijah Kaasa) 17-13-14—44; St (Tomas Anderson) 1-5-4—10.
