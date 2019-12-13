ROSEVILLE — After sweating out one-goal victories in each of its first two games this season, Stillwater scored six unanswered goals to cruise past Roseville 6-1 in a Suburban East Conference boys hockey game on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Roseville Ice Arena.
Senior Joe Stengl delivered four goals to propel the Ponies (2-0 SEC, 3-0).
Bjorn Anderson struck first for Roseville (0-3, 2-3) at 10:43 of the opening period, but Stengl answered just 20 seconds later as the Ponies evened the score at 1-all.
Stengl also provided a boost with a short-handed goal less than a minute into the second period to spark the Ponies. Keegan O’Brien and Joe Manning also tacked on goals in the second as Stillwater stretched its lead to 4-1.
Then in the third, Stengl scored on assists by Evan Murr and Mike Sweetland and then closed out the scoring with less than a minute remaining with assists by Cooper Wylie and Sweetland, who finished with three assists.
Wylie and Tussey each collected two assists for the Ponies, who held a 58-15 advantage in shots on goal.
Logan Bies finished with 14 saves for the Ponies, who haven’t allowed more than one goal in any of its three games this season.
Stillwater 1 3 2 — 6
Roseville 1 0 0 — 1
First period — 1. Ros, Bjorn Anderson (Tony Leahy, Joey O’Neil) 10:43; 1. St, Joe Stengl (Mike Sweetland, Ty Tuccitto) 11:03.
Second period — 2. St, Stengl (Cam Benson, Noah Tussey) sh, :48; 3. St, Keegan O’Brien (Alex Corbett, Joe Manning) 8:50; 4. St, Manning (Cooper Wylie, Sweetland) 11:10.
Third period — 5. St, Stengl (Evan Murr, Sweetland) 6:10; 6. St. Stengl (Tussey, Wylie) pp, 16:25.
Penalties — St, 5-10:00; Ros, 5-10:00.
Saves — St (Logan Bies) 6-4-4—14; Ros (Joey Heiple) 12-21-19—52.
Stillwater 2, East Ridge 1
Mike Sweetland scored the game-winner just 36 seconds into the third period and the Ponies held off East Ridge for a 2-1 conference victory on Thursday, Dec. 5 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Following a scoreless first period, Marco Troje scored just 69 seconds into the second to give the Raptors a 1-0 lead.
Joe Stengl scored on assists by Cooper Wylie and Ronnie Donar at 14:42 to pull Stillwater even going into the third period. Wylie assisted on Sweetland’s go-ahead goal and the Ponies did not slow down while out-shooting the Raptors 21-6 in the period.
Joe Pearson faced just eight shots combined in the first two periods, but was steady in the third to finish with 13 saves.
Goaltender Connor Dokken kept East Ridge (1-2 SEC, 2-3) in the game while turning away 46 shots.
East Ridge 0 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 0 1 1 — 2
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. ER, Marco Troje (Tanner Johnson) 1:09; 1. St, Joe Stengl (Cooper Wylie, Ronnie Donar) 14:42.
Third period — 2. St, Mike Sweetland (Wylie) :36.
Penalties — ER, 5-18:00; St, 2-12:00.
Saves — ER (Connor Dokken) 10-16-20—46; St (Joe Pearson) 5-2-6—13.
Teddy Bear Toss set for Mustangs game on Dec. 21
The Stillwater boys hockey program is hosting a Teddy Bear Toss as part of its Suburban East Conference game against the Mounds View Mustangs on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. Game time is 3 p.m.
Fans are encouraged to bring a new, non-holiday related — with tags — teddy bear to the game. Donors will receive half-price admission to the game.
After the Ponies score their first goal of the game, the teddy bears will be tossed onto the ice and gathered up for donation to Children’s Hospitals of Minnesota.
— Stuart Groskreutz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.