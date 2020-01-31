Following a sluggish start, the Stillwater boys hockey team stormed back with four unanswered goals to upend Mahtomedi 4-2 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
The Ponies (10-2-1 SEC, 13-4-1) retained bragging rights in this annual battle of teams that play home games at the SCVRC. Since losing to Mahtomedi 8-2 in the 2014-15 season, Stillwater has won five in a row in the series while outscoring the Zephyrs 16-5 during that span.
“Sharing the building, it’s nice to get the leg up,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “They played a really good game and we got fortunate after we didn’t play a great first half of the game.”
Mahtomedi (13-7), which is ranked sixth in Class A, jumped out to a 2-0 lead after goals by Nikolai Dulak and Billy Buttermore.
Joe Stengl finally put Stillwater on the board with a power play goal at 13:23 of the second period and the senior struck again with about a minute remaining in the period to even the score at 2-all.
“They played a good game and they were playing physical, attacking the puck and seemed to have a lot more emotion,” Zanon said. “It seemed like we came out a little flat. It’s not that we played a terrible half game, but it was not with the normal emotion and level of physicality. It was nice we were able to get those two.”
Noah Tussey, who also finished with two assists, scored at 7:08 of the third period to put Stillwater in front 3-2 and freshman Ty Tuccitto added a goal three minutes later to provide a two-goal cushion.
“It was good for us being able to put together a good third period after going in tied,” Zanon said. “Third periods haven’t been our friends, but we stuck with our game plan and trusted what we do and were able to get two more goals and shut them down. We had to kill a couple penalties late, but we didn’t give them any opportunities to get back into it.”
Logan Bies finished with 26 saves for the Ponies, who held a 37-28 advantage in shots on goal.
Mahtomedi 1 1 0 — 2
Stillwater 0 2 2 — 4
First period — 1. Mah, Nikolai Dulak (Adam Johnson, JD Metz) pp, 9:25.
Second period — 2. Mah, Billy Buttermore (Ryan Berglund) 5:42; 1. St, Joe Stengl (Noah Tussey) pp, 13:23; 2. St, Stengl (Evan Murr) 15:50.
Third period — 3. St, Tussey (Ronnie Donar, Keegan O’Brien) 7:08; 4. St, Ty Tuccitto (Tussey, Murr) 10:30.
Penalties — Mah, 3-6:00; St, 5-10:00.
Saves — Mah (Ben Dardis) 16-9-8—33; St (Logan Bies) 8-8-10—26.
Stillwater 9, Irondale 0
At Blaine, seven different players collected at least one goal to help send the Ponies to a 9-0 Suburban East Conference victory over Irondale (3-11 SEC, 5-14) on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Schwan’s Super Rink.
Joe Pearson turned away 10 shots to earn his second shutout of the season for the Ponies. It was the team’s third shutout overall.
Ryan Roeske opened the scoring with the first of his two goals as Stillwater built a 4-0 lead in the first period. Ronnie Donar, Joe Stengl and Cooper Wylie also found the back of the net in the first period.
Stengl scored again in the second as Stillwater extended its lead to 5-0 before tacking on four more goals in the third.
“Obviously the shutout was nice,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “The guys came to play and it was nice to get rewarded after going through a stretch where goals were not coming quite as frequently. There was some outstanding passing from our guys. It was good to see.”
Stillwater 4 1 4 — 9
Irondale 0 0 0 — 0
First period — 1. St, Ryan Roeske (Mike Sweetland, Evan Murr) 4:39; 2. St, Ronnie Donar (Keegan O’Brien, Sweetland) 13:36; 3. St, Joe Stengl (Henry Lawrence, Cam Benson) 14:37; 4. St, Cooper Wylie (Noah Tussey) 15:03.
Second period — 5. St, Stengl (Nick Dario) 8:07.
Third period — 6. St, Ty Tuccitto (Tussey, Joe Manning) 1:53; 7. St, Manning (Roeske, Tussey) 5:42; 8. St, O’Brien (Zach Dillon) 12:27; 9. St, Roeske (Tussey) pp, 15:48.
Penalties — St, 2-4:00; Ir, 3-6:00.
Saves — St (Joe Pearson) 4-3-3—10; Ir (Elijah Kaasa) 6-10-4—20.
Stillwater 4, Woodbury 1
A three-goal second period propelled the Ponies to a 4-1 conference victory over Woodbury on Thursday, Jan. 23 at the SCVRC.
Ryan Roeske opened the scoring for Stillwater at 3:36 of the first period on assists by Noah Tussey and Ty Tuccitto. Tussey also scored less than three minutes into the second period to build a two-goal lead.
The Royals (3-10-0 SEC, 4-14-1) notched a power play goal in the second, but Tussey and Cooper Wylie each scored before the end of the period to give the Ponies a 4-1 lead.
“They’re a tough opponents and they were never out of the game, but we kind of wore them down physically and were able to take that one,” Stillwater coach Greg Zanon said.
Logan Bies finished with 21 saves for the Ponies.
Woodbury 0 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 1 3 0 — 4
First period — 1. St, Ryan Roeske (Noah Tussey, Ty Tuccitto) 3:36.
Second period — 2. St, Tussey (Evan Murr) 2:40; 1. Wo, Tyler Barry (Austin Carlson) pp, 9:55; 3. St, Tussey (Roeske, Murr) 13:44; 4. St, Cooper Wylie (Joe Stengl, Tussey) pp, 15:17.
Third period — No scoring.
Penalties — Wo, 3-6:00; St, 6-12:00.
Saves — Wo (Austin Carlson) 8-11-9—28; St (Logan Bies) 11-4-6—21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.