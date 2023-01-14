LAKEVILLE — After going more than two weeks without a game, the Stillwater boys hockey team capped a much busier stretch of four games in six days with a 6-3 nonconference victory over Lakeville North on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Ames Arena.

Tied after two periods, the Ponies (3-1-0 SEC, 8-2-1) scored three times in the third to pull away for the victory. It was a balanced attack for the Ponies, with 12 different players collecting at least one point.

Tags

Load comments