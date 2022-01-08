ST. LOUIS PARK — Outshooting the Ponies 31-11 in the second and third periods, Benilde-St. Margaret’s slipped past the Stillwater boys hockey team 2-1 in the final round of the Traditions at the Park tournament on Thursday, Dec. 30 at the St. Louis Park Rec Center.
It was the second loss in a row for the Ponies (4-0 SEC, 6-3) after having their four-game winning streak snapped by top-ranked Lakeville South one day earlier.
Stillwater jumped out to a 1-0 lead against the Red Knights (7-4) on a first-period goal from Riley Skuza.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s eventually pulled even at 1-all on Ben Thompson’s goal with just 49 seconds remaining in the second period. The Red Knights continued applying pressure in the third, with Brendan McMorrow notching the game-winner at 9:34.
Tomas Anderson turned away 43 shots in goal for the Ponies, who were outshot 45-23 in the game.
Stillwater 1 0 0 — 1
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0 1 1 — 2
First period — 1. St, Riley Skuza (Ethan Mosley, Ty Tuccitto) 6:43.
Second period — 1. B-SM, Ben Thompson (Brendan McMorrow, Mitchell Dokman) 16:11.
Third period — 2. B-SM, McMorrow (Dokman, Adam Marshall) 9:34.
Penalties — St, 5-10:00; B-SM, 4-8:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 14-12-17—43; B-SM (Mason McElroy) 11-6-5—22.
Lakeville South 5, Stillwater 0
After suffering its first loss of the season one day earlier, the Cougars (9-2) came out with some fire while blanking Stillwater 5-0 on Day 2 of the Traditions at the Park tourney on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Three of Lakeville South’s goals came on special teams, starting with Tanner Ludtke’s short-handed goal at 5:29 of the opening period. Aidan Willis followed with a power play at 11:35 to provide a 2-0 advantage.
Tate Pritchard padded the lead early in the second period and Ludtke struck again with a power play goal five minutes into the period for a four-goal cushion. Joe Guentzel added another goal for the Cougars in the second to provide the final margin.
Jack Hochsprung finished with 16 saves to notch the shutout for South.
Lakeville South 2 3 0 — 5
Stillwater 0 0 0 — 0
First period — 1. LS, Tanner Ludtke (Aidan Willis, Ryder Patterson) sh, 5:29; 2. LS, Willis (Ashton Dahms, Tanner Ludtke) pp, 11:35.
Second period — 3. LS, Tate Pritchard (Eli Miller, Ben Portner) 1:29; 4. LS, Ludtke (Willis, Dahms) pp, 4:58; 5. LS, Joe Guentzel (Mason Johnson) 10:49.
Third period — No scoring.
Penalties — LS, 3-6:00; St, 5-10:00.
Saves — LS (Jack Hochsprung) 4-5-7—16; St (Tomas Anderson) 10-8-8—26.
Stillwater 5, STMA 1
A four-goal second-period carried the Ponies to a 5-1 victory over St. Michael-Albertville in the opening round of the Traditions at the Park tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at St. Louis Park Rec Center.
Bo Dustin started the scoring for Stillwater with a goal at 14:59 of the first period.
Ethan Mosley scored the first of his two goals four minutes into the second period, but the Knights (5-6) answered just 25 seconds later to climb within 2-1.
Stillwater responded with three unanswered goals in the next six minutes to take control of the game. Tommy Lindeberg scored at 6:44 and Carter Bies increased the lead to 4-1 at 9:53. Mosley scored on the power play just a minute later to build a 5-1 advantage for the Ponies.
Stillwater 1 4 0 — 5
St. Michael-Albertville 0 1 0 — 1
First period — 1. St, Bo Dustin (Ethan Mosley, Daniel Roeske) 14:59.
Second period — 2. St, Mosley (Ty Tuccitto, Dustin) 4:25; 1. STMA, Karson Raymond (Jackson Smithknecht, Tyler Jordan) 4:50; 3. St, Tommy Lindeberg (Matthew Marah, Tuccitto) 6:44; 4. St, Carter Bies (Cam Briere, Marah) 9:53; 5. St, Mosley (Aidan Anderson, Adi Mehta) pp, 10:47.
Third period — No scoring.
Penalties — St, 6-12:00; STMA, 4-8:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 6-5-7—18; STMA (Austin Deitrich) 6-9-10—25.
