ST. PAUL — Stillwater did its part to try and unseat Cretin-Derham Hall from atop the Suburban East Conference boys hockey standings, but the Ponies could not get the additional help needed following their convincing 6-1 victory over the Raiders on Thursday, Feb. 4 at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.
The victory kept Stillwater’s conference title hopes alive, but only briefly as the Raiders (15-2-0 SEC, 18-5-1) secured the title outright with a 7-3 victory at Forest Lake on Feb. 8. The Ponies (13-3-1, 16-6-1) trail Cretin-Derham Hall by three points with just one conference game remaining. White Bear Lake, which faces Cretin-Derham Hall to close its conference schedule, is one point behind the Ponies at 13-4-0 (16-7-1 overall).
Stillwater played well against the sixth-ranked Raiders, but not right away.
Cretin-Derham Hall jumped in front on Drew Fisher’s goal with less than two minutes remaining in the first period. The Ponies fell behind early, despite outshooting the Raiders 13-5 in the first period.
Cam Benson provided the spark for the Ponies with a goal midway through the second period and Joe Stengl added a power play tally at 11:40 to provide a 2-1 lead.
“After watching it on film I thought it was definitely one of our better games, but in the moment I didn’t think we played an emotional first period,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “It didn’t feel like we were into the game until Benson scored in that second period.”
Stillwater poured it on the third, scoring four times during a four-minute stretch that began and ended with Noah Tussey’s team-leading 20th and 21st goals of the season. After Tussey pushed Stillwater’s lead to 3-1 at 8:23 of the period, Keegan O’Brien and Ronnie Donar scored shortly thereafter to build a 5-1 lead. Tussey then struck again at 12:03 to complete the scoring.
“We played our physical style and kept them on their heels,” Zanon said. “Our execution was really fun to watch.”
The Ponies were able to pick up the slack with one of its top players Cooper Wylie still sidelined by injury. Defensively, they were able to limit the opportunities for Cretin-Derham Hall’s Matthew Gleason and Jack Nei, who have combined for 54 goals and 58 assists this season.
“It was just a team effort,” Zanon said. “Missing Cooper is a big hole we have to fill, but we had guys able to come together as a team. We were able to be aware of where (Gleason and Nei) were on the ice and limiting them to a few opportunities like we did was an important piece. Gleason only had a handful of shots and I think he’s used to getting 10 to 15 chances.”
Logan Bies finished with 22 saves for the Ponies, who held a 39-23 advantage in shots on goal.
Stillwater 0 2 4 — 6
Cretin-Derham Hall 1 0 0 — 1
First period — 1. C-DH, Drew Fisher (Jake Sondreal, Attila Lippai) 15:05.
Second period — 1. St, Cam Benson (unassisted) 8:52; 2. St, Joe Stengl (Ryan Roeske, Nick Dario) pp, 11:40.
Third period — 3. St, Noah Tussey (unassisted) 8:23; 4. St, Keegan O’Brien (Henry Lawrence, Nick Dario) 9:33; 5. St, Ronnie Donar (Mike Sweetland, Benson) 10:32; 6. St, Tussey (Ty Tuccitto, Evan Murr) 12:03.
Penalties — St, 3-6:00; C-DH, 2-4:00.
Saves — St (Logan Bies) 4-9-9—22; C-DH (Marko Belak) 13-9-11—33.
ST Academy 5, Stillwater 2
Following its impressive win over Cretin-Derham Hall, the Ponies were unable to match that level of play while falling to St. Thomas Academy 5-2 in a nonconference game on Tuesday Feb. 11 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
“I don’t know if it was taking them for granted, but I don’t think we came out to play the way we needed to play,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “It was Senior Night and I don’t know if it was emotions for some of the older guys, but as a group we didn’t come out and play. It wasn’t one or two guys, it was 15 out of 18 that weren’t ready to play and (STA) took advantage of it.”
Stillwater fell behind 2-0 in the first period, but Ryan Roeske scored on an assist from Noah Tussey at 6:30 of the second to close the gap. The Cadets scored in the opening minute of the third period, but Keegan O’Brien answered at 4:13 to climb within 3-2.
St. Thomas Academy (13-8-2) pulled away with two goals in the final five minutes, including an empty-net goal with less than two minutes remaining.
“Our execution was very sub-par compared to what we expect our standards to be,” Zanon said. “There was not a lot of tape-to-tape passes, we fumbled the puck a lot and we missed the net more than we have in the last five games. Those things all led to opportunities for the other team and taking momentum away from your own team.
“It’s not the end of the season yet. We get to play again on Thursday and redeem ourselves.”
Logan Bies finished with 15 saves for the Ponies.
St. Thomas Academy 2 0 3 — 5
Stillwater 0 1 1 — 2
First period — 1. STA, Charlie Killian (Tommy Stattine, Will Soderling) 7:23; 2. STA, Tristan Thilmany (Josh Schurrer) 12:06.
Second period — 1. St, Ryan Roeske (Noah Tussey) 6:30.
Third period — 3. STA, Josh Schurrer (unassisted) :31; 2. St, Keegan O’Brien (Mike Sweetland) 4:13; 4. STA, Will Soderling (Bjorn Kilen) 4:50; 5. STA, Jackson Hallum (unassisted) en, 15:15.
Penalties — STA, 8-16:00; St, 7-14:00.
Saves — STA (Tommy Aitken) 12-6-1—19; St (Logan Bies) 6-8-1—15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.