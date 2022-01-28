FOREST LAKE — Undeterred by a sluggish start, Stillwater overcame a four-goal outburst from Gavin Middendorf to secure a 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers in a Suburban East Conference boys hockey game on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Forest Lake Sports Center.
The Ponies fell behind 3-0 in the opening period, but steadily climbed back and eventually overtook the Rangers on Daniel Roeske’s goal with just 1:03 remaining in the overtime period.
It was an important victory for the Ponies (9-1 SEC, 13-5) as they maintain a two-point lead over Cretin-Derham Hall in the south division standings, though the Raiders (8-0, 15-3) have played two fewer games.
Stillwater has three conference games remaining, including Cretin-Derham Hall on Feb. 10.
The Ponies and Raiders both play in the south division and the leader after 13 games will square off against the leader of the north half to determine the conference champion.
Middendorf, who followed with six goals for the Rangers in a victory at Anoka on Jan. 25, scored a short-handed goal just 35 seconds into the game against Stillwater and followed with goals at 2:25 and 12:38 to provide a 3-0 lead.
“It was a big game for us,” Zanon said. “We didn’t come out the way we expected to come out, that’s for sure, being down 3-0 off of mistakes we were making. It was a bit of an eye-opener for the fellas.”
Stillwater’s resurgence began in the final minute of the period as Ethan Mosley scored on assists by Ty Tuccitto and Tommy Lindeberg with just 45 seconds remaining.
“To get one before the first period ended gave us something to build on,” Zanon said.
The Ponies carried that momentum into the second. Adi Mehta scored less than four minutes in and Carter Bies evened the score with another Stillwater tally at 5:41.
Stillwater outshot the Rangers 11-5 in the period, but also gave one back as Middendorf struck again with just 55 seconds left in the period to regain a 4-3 advantage.
“We came out and kind of took the game over to get back into the game, but then we gave up another 2 on 0,” Zanon said. “We stuck with and knew we’d eventually get another one.”
The Ponies carried the play in the third while holding a 15-7 advantage in shots on goal. Tuccitto eventually tied the game at 4-all at 11:42 on assists by Mosley and Will Kane.
There was just over a minute to play in overtime when Roeske finished after a big hit by Aidan Anderson redirected the puck to Roeske.
“We went into the locker room and the message was we don’t need to get this in the first five minutes,” Zanon said. “We did that and stuck with it and kind of dominated the third and we controlled most of the overtime. We just had more life than they did and were all over them in the offensive zone.”
Five different players scored for the Ponies, a stark contrast to the production by Middendorf.
“We’re able to have the balanced scoring because we’re having guys step up,” Zanon said. “We have a couple of lines we look at as our scoring lines. Having so many games on the road, having two scoring lines plus another line that can score has been huge for us. We get scoring from everybody.”
Tomas Anderson finished with 23 saves for the Ponies.
Stillwater 1 2 1 1 — 5
Forest Lake 3 1 0 0 — 4
First period — 1. FL, Gavin Middendorf (unassisted) sh, :35; 2. FL, Middendorf (Malachi McKinnon) 2:25; 3. FL, Middendorf (Matthew Linder, Evan Dzurik) 12:38; 1. St, Ethan Mosley (Ty Tuccitto, Tommy Lindeberg) 16:15.
Second period — 2. St, Adi Mehta (Daniel Roeske, Whatt Carroll) 3:40; 3. St, Carter Bies (Mosley, Grant Miller) 5:41; 4. FL, Middendorf (McKinnon, Linder) 16:05.
Third period — 4. St, Tuccitto (Mosley, Will Kane) 11:42.
Overtime — 5. St, Roeske (unassisted) 5:57.
Penalties — St, 3-14:00; FL, 6-12:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 10-4-7-2—23; FL (Jacob Ford) 8-9-14-2—33.
Stillwater 6, East Ridge 1
The Ponies used a three-goal second period to pull away for a 6-1 conference triumph over East Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
It was the fifth straight SEC victory for the Ponies, who outshot East Ridge 38-15.
Cam Briere scored five minutes into the game and struck again less than four minutes into the second period to provide a 2-0 lead. Aidan Anderson and Adi Mehta also scored in the second as Stillwater built a four-goal cushion.
Bo Dustin and Ty Tuccitto added insurance goals in the third for the balanced Ponies.
East Ridge 0 0 1 — 1
Stillwater 1 3 2 — 6
First period — 1. St, Cam Briere (Carter Bies) 5:18.
Second period — 2. St, Briere (Ty Tuccitto, Bies) 3:57; 3. St, Aidan Anderson (Bies) sh, 4:37; 4. St, Adi Mehta (Tommy Lindeberg, Ethan Mosley) pp, 10:50.
Third period — 5. St, Bo Dustin (Daniel Roeske) :16; 1. ER, Blake Kohnen (Davis Polifka, John Kremer) 2:43; 6. St, Tuccitto (Mehta, Braden Wenner) 7:14.
Penalties — ER, 6-12:00; St, 3-6:00.
Saves — ER (Zane Lanahan) 7-12-13—32; St (Tomas Anderson) 6-2-x—8 and (Charles Calderone) x-x-6—6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.