After notching a split against the top two teams in the Suburban East Conference standings, the Stillwater boys hockey team blanked fifth-ranked Rogers 2-0 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Rogers Activity Center.

Tomas Anderson notched 21 saves to record his third shutout of the season for the Ponies (7-5-0 SEC, 14-7-3), who followed up a 6-2 conference win over Cretin-Derham Hall (7-2-1, 15-9-1) with a 3-2 overtime setback against SEC leader White Bear Lake (10-2, 17-5).

