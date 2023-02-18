Senior Ben Peterson carries the puck out of the defensive zone during the Stillwater boys hockey team’s 6-2 Suburban East Conference victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
After notching a split against the top two teams in the Suburban East Conference standings, the Stillwater boys hockey team blanked fifth-ranked Rogers 2-0 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Rogers Activity Center.
Tomas Anderson notched 21 saves to record his third shutout of the season for the Ponies (7-5-0 SEC, 14-7-3), who followed up a 6-2 conference win over Cretin-Derham Hall (7-2-1, 15-9-1) with a 3-2 overtime setback against SEC leader White Bear Lake (10-2, 17-5).
After skating to a scoreless opening period against Rogers, Riley Skuza struck for the Ponies four minutes into the second period on an assist from Daniel Roeske. Stillwater held that narrow lead until Ty Tuccitto provided some insurance with an empty-net goal with less than two minutes remaining for a two-goal cushion.
Nearly half (10) of Anderson’s saves came during the third period when the Royals (15-6-3) outshot Stillwater 10-4.
Stillwater 0 1 1 — 2
Rogers 0 0 0 — 0
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. St, Riley Skuza (Daniel Roeske) 4:00.
Third period — 2. St, Ty Tuccitto (Skuza) en, 15:04.
Penalties — St, 0-0:00; Rog, 0-0:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 6-5-10—21; Rog (Cade Chapman) 5-9-3—17.
WB Lake 3, Stillwater 2 (OT)
At Vadnais Heights, the Ponies found new life on Ty Tuccitto’s tying goal with just seven seconds remaining in regulation, but White Bear Lake found the net in overtime to secure a 3-2 Suburban East Conference victory on Saturday, Feb. 11 at TCO Sports Garden.
Stillwater defeated the Bears 2-1 earlier this season and this one was also tight throughout.
Grady Gallatin scored for the Bears just 37 seconds into the game and Jack Stanius pushed the lead to 2-0 midway through the period while outshooting the Ponies 14-7 in the first.
Daniel Roeske started the comeback for the Ponies in the second with a goal at 12:53 on assists from Luke Myers and Blaine Batchelor.
The Bears maintained that 2-1 lead until Tuccitto tied it Stillwater in the final seconds of regulation.
Tomas Anderson finished with 34 saves for the Ponies.
Stillwater 0 1 1 0 — 2
White Bear Lake 2 0 0 1 — 3
First period — 1. WBL, Grady Gallatin (Blake Eckerle, Jack Stanius) :37; 2. WBL, Stanius (Aiden Welch, Aiden Akins) 6:57.
Second period — 1. St, Daniel Roeske (Luke Myers, Blaine Batchelor) 12:53.
Third period — 2. St, Ty Tuccitto (Riley Skuza, Carson Kingbay) 16:53.
Overtime — 3. WBL, Brady Borgestad (Eckerle, Michael Delaney) 4:28.
Penalties — St, 2-4:00; WBL, 2-4:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 12-10-9-3—34; WBL (Leo Gabriel) 7-10-7-2—26.
Stillwater 6, C-D Hall 2
Kyle Einan supplied two goals as part of a balanced effort as the Ponies cruised to a 6-2 conference victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Einan, a senior, opened the scoring midway through the first period with assists from Blake Vanek and Carson Kingbay. The Raiders evened the score with a goal from Jake Fisher at 13:40, but Stillwater took charge with a two-goal second period and then padded the lead with two goals to start the third.
Einan’s second goal seven minutes into the second period was followed by a power play goal from Ethan Bernier for a 3-1 advantage.
Brody Dustin and Riley Skuza extended Stillwater’s lead with a goal each in the third period.
Cretin-Derham Hall answered on the power play with less than three minutes remaining, but Vanek tacked on a goal for the Ponies with about two minutes left to provide the final margin.
Stillwater made the most of its opportunities while getting outshot 27-23 in the game.
